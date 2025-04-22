ZENAS BIOPHARMA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zenas BioPharma, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas BioPharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ZBIO) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zenas BioPharma securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Zenas BioPharma’s September 2024 initial public offering (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 16, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zenas BioPharma materially overstated the amount of time that it would be able to fund its operations using existing cash and expected net proceeds from the IPO; and (2) as a result, Defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zenas BioPharma shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

