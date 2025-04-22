Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating XP, Open Lending, and OSI Systems and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP), Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO), and OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)

On March 12, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report entitled "XP's (Nasdaq: XP) Entire Profits Are Dependent on What Insiders Call a ‘Madoff-Like Ponzi Scheme'". The Grizzly Research report alleges, among other things, that XP "is running a massive Ponzi scheme facilitated through certain derivatives sales to retail clients, which are funneled through special funds and misrepresented as proprietary trading profits."

Following publication of the report, XP's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 5.48%, to close at $14.14 per share on March 12, 2025.

For more information on the XP investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/XP

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

On March 17, 2025, Open Lending disclosed that it would be unable to file its Annual Report for 2024 in a timely manner as it "requires additional time to finalize its accounting and review processes specifically related to its profit share revenue and related contract assets." Following this news, Open Lending stock dropped on unusually heavy trading volume.

For more information on the Open Lending investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LPRO

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

On March 13, 2025, Culper Research published a short report on OSI entitled "OSI Systems (OSIS): SEDENA Unwinds, DoJ Subpoenas Fly, Execs Wave Goodbye." The report alleges, among other things, that OSI's reported growth in Mexico revenues is "largely an illusion" and accuses OSI of "downplaying" U.S. Department of Justice investigations into the Company by making "deliberately vague and misleading disclosures." Following publication of the Culper Research report, OSI's stock price fell $6.35 per share, or 3.5%, to close at $175.31 per share on March 13, 2025.

For more information on the OSI investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OSIS

Legal Disclaimer:

