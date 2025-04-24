Livingston High School Student Cole Green Selected for the U.S. Air Force’s Aim High Flight Academy

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cole Green, a junior at Livingston High School and aspiring aerospace engineer, has earned a coveted spot in the U.S. Air Force’s Aim High Flight Academy (AHFA), a highly selective aviation program designed to inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of aviators and leaders.

Run by the Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, AHFA offers a select cohort of high school students the opportunity to receive up to 15 flight hours during a three-week immersive training session. Green will join the AHFA at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma from June 16 – July 2, 2025, where he’ll train alongside seasoned Air Force pilots and FAA-certified instructors.

Through classroom instruction, simulator time, mentorship, and field trips to air traffic control towers and airports, Green will gain exposure to aviation safety, weather systems, and the many pathways to careers in aerospace.

“It’s been a dream of mine to learn to fly,” Green said. “I was extremely excited to hear I was selected for the program. I hope to become an aerospace engineer, and understanding flight is a vital aspect of that.”

A dedicated student, engineer, and mentor with a passion for aerospace and robotics, Green served as co-captain of the Varsity Lancer Robotics team last year, and currently serves as a student advisor for the varsity Esports team. He is also the CAD design leader for the EcoLancers, where he helped build a high-efficiency vehicle to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and an active member of the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society.

Beyond school, Cole works and volunteers at the TEKI and mentors underrepresented children in STEM on the Livingston Robotics team. His service and leadership have earned him three Presidential Gold Volunteer Service Awards (2022–2024), with over 1,000 hours of service logged. He is also an active member of the Civil Air Patrol, currently holding the rank of Cadet Technical Sergeant and serving in aerospace education and IT leadership roles.

Whether designing robots, teaching future engineers, or preparing for takeoff, Cole brings curiosity, dedication, and a love for aerospace to everything he does. He plans to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering and hopes to one day help design the next generation of aircraft or spacecraft.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.