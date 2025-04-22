Primary Ovarian Mesothelioma: A Rare Tumor and a Rare Person Who is a ‘Unicorn’

Dr. Greg Vigna

Primary ovarian mesothelioma is a rare tumor linked to asbestos/talc exposure, often misdiagnosed, with survivors enduring lasting impacts

Women with ovarian mesothelioma should have never been included in the Talc Powder MD, as there is no cause of this diagnosis other than asbestos exposure.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Primary ovarian mesothelioma is a rare tumor caused by Talc and Asbestosis exposure. There are survivors who continue immunotherapy and they and their family suffer significant physical, mental, and financial harm. They are unicorns and should be treated as such," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney.

What does Dr. Fatemeh Derakhshani say in his case report “Primary ovarian malignant mesothelioma in a 26-year-old woman: Case report and review of the literature”?:

“Ovarian malignant mesothelioma can be misdiagnosed as superficial epithelial tumors such as serous neoplasms and immunohistochemical (IHC) study is necessary for a definitive diagnosis.

Malignant mesothelioma can occur in all serous surfaces but is very rare in ovary. Ovarian malignant mesothelioma should be considered in the differential diagnosis of superficial epithelial tumors.

Fortunately, our patient was diagnosed correctly and treated. She had a good clinical response, positron emission tomography (PET) scan was performed, which was normal and the immunotherapy continued until now.”

Read Dr. Derakhshani's article: https://d197for5662m48.cloudfront.net/documents/publicationstatus/250477/preprint_pdf/784da6e2193f1a61dca63e65fb1a0159.pdf

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, states, “Women with ovarian mesothelioma should have never been included in the Talc Powder MD, as there is no cause of this diagnosis other than asbestos exposure. The behavior by Johnson & Johnson has been deplorable and the plaintiff lawyers who supported the three attempts at bankruptcy attempts can’t be considered serious trial attorneys. They are selling out the thousands of women who will be diagnosed with ovarian mesothelioma in the future, as their legal remedy was going to be washed away with this fictitious bankruptcy ploy.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We represent women and families who are impacted by the diagnosis of ovarian mesothelioma and are treated as a one off case consistent with the unicorns they are.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings, including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

