ArrowMark Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of March 2025

DENVER, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial"), today announced that BANX’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of March 31, 2025, was $21.78.

This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month March 31, 2025.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. BANX pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. BANX is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com, or contact Destra at 877.855.3434 or by email at BANX@destracapital.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the BANX’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Contact:

BANX@destracapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

