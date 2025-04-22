HILL FARRER PARTNER KEVIN BROGAN NAMED 'TOP 100 LAWYER' IN CALIFORNIA

Kevin H. Brogan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Kevin Brogan has been recognized as one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Top 100 Lawyers.”“Trial lawyer Kevin Brogan is known for his success on eminent domain and inverse condemnation cases and other real property and business actions often involving valuation issues,” the publication states. “Brogan’s clients range from multinational corporations to individual real property and business owners and include owners of major shopping and retail centers, distribution and industrial uses, hotels, office and apartment buildings as well as oil and gas properties and other unique uses.”In addition, Brogan wrote and updates the California Chapter in the American Bar Association’s book, “The Law of Eminent Domain.”In addition to his prominent work in eminent domain, Brogan has built a strong reputation defending professionals facing claims of misconduct. His work in this area began over 25 years ago when he successfully represented a major law firm in a legal malpractice case tied to an eminent domain matter. Since then, Brogan has handled numerous malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty cases and trials for that firm and several other national law firms. A State Bar Certified Specialist in Legal Malpractice, Brogan also defends other professionals, including real estate brokers, architects, and engineers. Brogan is an inducted Fellow of the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers.Brogan was named a 2024 “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times and is consistently featured in Best Lawyers in America. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.