Report finds steady decline in cancer death rates

Overall cancer death rates declined steadily among both men and women from 2018 through 2022, according to the National Institutes of Health's latest annual report. Cancer death rates decreased an average of 1.7% per year for men and 1.3% per year for women. Progress in reducing cancer deaths overall is mostly due to declines in both incidence and death rates for lung cancer and other smoking-related cancers, but cancers associated with obesity have been increasing, researchers noted.

