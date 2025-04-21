Divided Supreme Court Pauses Alien Enemies Act Deportations in Overnight Order

(Subscription required) A divided U.S. Supreme Court temporarily barred the Trump administration from deporting additional Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act after civil rights lawyers warned that government planes were planning to take off imminently.

