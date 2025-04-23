Chris Messina Announces Candidacy for Orange County Mayor A Vision for Innovation, Integrity, and Community

Chris Messina filing to run for Mayor of Orange County, Florida, at Supervisor of Elections Office, Orlando, FL, April 21, 2023.

Messina is stepping forward once again to bring innovative solutions and bold leadership as Mayor of Orange County, one of Florida’s fastest-growing counties.

With faith, family, and freedom as my foundation, I’m ready to serve Orange County with the same passion and purpose that has guided my life and career.” — Chris Messina

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech entrepreneur, devoted family man, and education philanthropist Chris Messina today officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Orange County, Florida. A community leader with a track record of leadership and public service, Messina is stepping forward once again to bring innovative solutions and bold leadership to one of Florida’s fastest-growing counties.“I’m running for Mayor because I believe Orange County deserves a future that’s both prosperous and principled,” said Messina. “We need leadership that understands technology, supports local families, protects our freedoms, and puts the people first, ahead of politics.”Messina, who ran for the mayoral seat in 2022, has built a successful career in the tech sector as a founder and CEO of several medtech businesses, currently BODY1, a cloud software provider. He has served on multiple boards, including as a founding director of MassMedic, an industry consortium that accelerated the growth of the medical device industry in New England. Messina’s entrepreneurial background gives him a unique perspective on how to attract high-paying employers to Orange County, modernize county government, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.Always engaged in helping his community, Chris received the Dean’s Award for Community Service upon his graduation from the Harvard Business School. He also was a Rotary Fellow at the University of Sydney studying city design. At Rutgers University he earned a B.S. Economics and a Masters in City Planning, an area of expertise important to the administration of Orange County’s rapid growth.As a husband and father, Messina is deeply invested in the future of the region’s families and children. After Chris and his wife Julie’s son was born with a disability, they co-founded the 3-21 Foundation, a non-profit that supports families with special needs. They have three children, two in college at University of Florida and Southeastern. Their youngest attends a Christian school in Orlando, where Chris serves as a volunteer football coach.As Orange County Mayor, Messina will focus on quality jobs, safe neighborhoods, healthy children, responsible growth, and a county government that listens to its residents while stewarding their money wisely.The campaign invites all residents—regardless of party affiliation—to join a movement focused on an Orange County where children, families and businesses thrive. “With faith, family, and freedom as my foundation, I’m ready to serve Orange County with the same passion and purpose that has guided my life and career,” he said.For more information, visit chrismessina.com. Follow the campaign on social media @ChrisMessinaFL.Press Conference: Candidate Messina will hold a live press conference at 4PM, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, 119 West Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806.Paid for by Chris Messina, NPA, for Mayor of Orange County, Florida

