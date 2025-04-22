Renowned NYC Drama Therapist Diana Feldman Publishes 'Stuck in a Role' to Transform Teen Trauma into Resilience

“Stuck in a Role” illustrates how adolescents—especially those who experienced developmental trauma—can become “stuck” in protective roles that cause behavioral challenges during their formative years.

Evidence-Based ENACT Drama Therapy Method Outlined in New Book for Childhood Trauma Therapists, School Administrators, Teachers, and Parents.

Drawing on 30 years of experience as a drama therapist in New York City, Feldman presents the powerful ENACT model, which harnesses the transformative potential of theater to address trauma.” — Jack Saul, PhD, Director of the International Trauma Studies Program

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasoned New York City Drama Therapist Diana Feldman announces the upcoming release of her new book, "Stuck in a Role: Releasing Trauma in Teens Through the ENACT Drama Therapy Method," a comprehensive and evidence-based guide for professionals working with teens who have experienced trauma. The book is available for pre-order online on Amazon, Routledge, and Barnes & Noble through May 19, 2025.

Based on three decades of successful implementation across New York City public schools, Feldman's evidence-based ENACT Drama Therapy Method has helped over 250,000 students process developmental trauma and break free from restrictive behavioral patterns.

"Stuck in a Role" provides mental health professionals, educators, and parents with practical techniques to empower adolescents who have become "stuck" in protective roles that manifest as poor behavioral patterns or school performance. The book includes step-by-step guidance on implementing drama therapy techniques at home, in classrooms, and clinical settings using real-life case studies and user-friendly trust-building exercises designed specifically for teens.

"In ‘Stuck in a Role: Releasing Trauma in Teens,’ Diana J. Feldman presents a groundbreaking approach to healing troubled adolescents. Drawing on 30 years of experience as a drama therapist in New York City schools, Feldman presents the powerful ENACT model, which harnesses the transformative potential of theater to address both individual and collective trauma,” says Jack Saul, PhD, Director of the International Trauma Studies Program. “This book illuminates how teens often become trapped in a variety of accommodating and protective roles developed to navigate challenging environments, inadvertently reinforcing negative behaviors.”

The book is organized into two primary sections: foundational knowledge about developmental trauma and attachment theory, and practical guides to implementing the ENACT Drama Therapy Method. Through these guides, readers learn how to structure sessions through warm-ups, scene work, and closure activities.

Robert Landy, PhD, Professor Emeritus at New York University, describes the book as "a gem that should be read by all who aim to integrate creative methodologies in education, health, medicine, theatre, and therapy."

"Stuck in a Role: Releasing Trauma in Teens Through the ENACT Drama Therapy Method" is ideal for clinical therapists, creative arts educators, school counselors, parents, teachers, and school administrators working with adolescents affected by trauma.

Feldman is a licensed Creative Arts Therapist, Registered Drama Therapist, and Board-Certified Trainer based in New York City. Her methodology was the foundation for ENACT, Inc., a nonprofit that served more than 250,000 students, teachers, and parents across all five boroughs of New York City. The organization secured major funding from the New York City Department of Education and the New York City Council Drop-Out Prevention Initiative. The nonprofit was awarded a five-year Ford Foundation Grant to research and expand the ENACT Drama Therapy Method.

In the book’s forward, Cathy Malchiodi, renowned Expressive Arts Therapist, PhD, REAT, LPCC, and Executive Director of the Trauma-Informed Practices and Expressive Arts Therapy Institute says, “Using drama and pretend play are, in my experience, the most effective ways to work with anyone ‘stuck’ in unproductive trauma stories, as Diana Feldman so expertly and movingly explores in ‘Stuck in a Role: Releasing Trauma in Teens through the ENACT Drama Therapy Method.’”

Feldman will be conducting an in-person training alongside Cathy Malchiodi on Friday, June 13, 2025, in New York City. Early bird registration is available through May 25, 2025.

This 1-day in-person training, entitled “Reclaiming Joy and Resilience through Creative Arts Therapies,” explores how expressive arts therapy and creative arts therapy support and enhance capacity, communication, and restorative change. This training fulfills six hours of continuing education requirements for a variety of certification and licensure programs in the State of New York and California.

Pre-orders for “Stuck in a Role” are available now on Amazon, Routledge, and Barnes & Noble. All orders will be shipped after May 19, 2025.

About DramaSol

​DramaSol LLC empowers educators, mental health professionals, and organizations by providing specialized training in the nationally-acclaimed and evidence-based ENACT Drama Therapy Method. The method equips practitioners with tools to effectively address trauma, manage conflicts, and enhance self-expression for teenagers and kids who suffer from adverse childhood experiences. Learn more at dramasol.com.

