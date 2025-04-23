Visit Calistoga Launches First Ever Summer in the Vineyards Wine Passport

Calistoga Vineyards by Tim Carl Calistoga Summer by Tim Carl

Passport Provides Two Months of Half-Off Tastings at 18 Napa Valley Wineries

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Calistoga is excited to announce the launch of its first ever Summer in the Vineyards Wine Passport, offering wine lovers a unique opportunity to explore 18 local wineries with half-off tastings for just $45. The program runs from June 12 through August 17, 2025, giving both visitors and locals over two months to sip, savor, and experience the charm of Calistoga wine country.

The passport provides access to a curated selection of Calistoga’s boutique and family-owned wineries, each offering a one-time tasting at 50% off. In addition to winery tastings, passport holders will enjoy exclusive deals at local hotels, restaurants, shops, and spas, making it the perfect way to turn a wine tasting into a full Calistoga getaway.

The Summer Passport is the latest addition to Visit Calistoga's efforts to promote the region as a premier wine destination. With the success of the Winter in the Wineries Passport Program, which has been running for over a decade, Visit Calistoga saw an opportunity to extend the passport program to the summer season. This new passport will allow visitors to experience the beauty and charm of Calistoga while indulging in some of the best wines the region has to offer.

“Calistoga’s Summer Wine Passport is more than just a tasting program — it’s an invitation to experience the laid back vibe of our community,” said Eric Reichert, President and CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. “From world-class wine and intimate hospitality to live music in the park, this is a perfect way to enjoy everything Calistoga has to offer during the summer season.”

Passports will go on sale starting April 25 and can purchased at participating wineries, the Calistoga Welcome Center, online at visitcalistoga.com, and through select lodging packages. With only a limited number of passports available, visitors are encouraged to purchase early to secure their spot. So, mark your calendars and get ready to explore the best of Calistoga's wine scene with the Summer Passport.

The passport coincides with the Calistoga Concerts in the Park series, transforming Pioneer Park into a lively, music-filled gathering every Thursday evening. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, enjoy the sounds of top local bands, and pair the music with wine and delicious bites from local vendors — all under the summer stars.

Important Details:

• One (1) passport per person is required — no split tastings.

• Each participating winery may be visited once during the program period.

• Valid June 12 – August 17, 2025.

• Price: $45 per passport.

Additional details and passport purchase information may be found at visitcalistoga.com/summer-in-the-vineyards/ and at the Calistoga Welcome Center in downtown Calistoga.

Participating Wineries:

AXR

Benessere Vineyards

Bennett Lane Winery

Charles Krug Winery

Chateau Montelena

Clif Family Winery

Fults Family Winery

Grove 45 (Olive Oil tastings)

Hans Fahden Vineyards

Ladera

Laura Michael Winery

Museion

Olabisi

Picayune Cellars

Six Sigma Winery

Tamber Bey

Tedeschi Family Winery

Wild Diamond Vineyards

Advance reservations are required with most participating wineries. Passport holders are urged to plan ahead to reserve their spots by calling wineries directly to secure reservations. Groups of six or more may be subject to additional fees.

About Calistoga

The small town of Calistoga California is known for its relaxed atmosphere, natural geothermal waters, popular spas, wide variety of wineries, and diverse dining options from casual bistros to a Michelin-starred restaurant. Outdoor enthusiasts will find an abundance of hiking adventures and biking trails for all levels. A mere 30-minute drive from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, Calistoga is located at the top of the Napa Valley, has a population of about 5,000 and is just over 2.5 square miles. Information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas, and events in Calistoga, may be found online at VisitCalistoga.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @VisitCalistoga. The Calistoga Welcome Center is located at 1457 Lincoln Avenue (next to the Mount View Hotel). The Welcome Center may also be reached by phone at (707) 942-6333/Toll free (866) 306-5588 and email at info@visitcalistoga.com.

