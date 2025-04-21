Patient Advocate and Migraine Expert Discuss Drug-Free Migraine Treatment Options with YourUpdateTV

FDA Cleared Nerivio® REN Wearable Offers Non-Drug Treatment Option for Millions of People With Migraine as Young as 8

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions of Americans living with migraine disease, traditional prescription treatments often come with unwanted side effects and limited functionality. But drug-free treatment options are making it easier to manage migraine – without the debilitating side effects. Recently. Neurologist and Migraine Specialist, Dr. Aliya Frederick, along with patient advocate, Sarah Aaronion, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the growing role of drug-free migraine treatment and the importance of patient advocacy.

Migraine patients often experience debilitating, systemic side effects from prescription drug treatments, including drowsiness, confusion, and difficulty functioning at school or work. For many, these side effects limit the ability to drive, engage in social activities, or maintain independence. In some cases, individuals are forced to choose between treating their migraine and remaining functional. Concerns about drug interactions with other health conditions further complicate care.

The Nerivio® REN wearable provides a clinically proven, drug-free solution for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adults and children aged 8 and older.

This FDA-cleared treatment provides relief without the systemic side effects associated with prescription medications; and has recently been cleared for use in patients as young as 8 years old. Worn on the upper arm and controlled by a smartphone app, the device uses Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) to activate the brain’s natural pain regulation system, relieving migraine symptoms during an attack and, when used regularly, reducing the frequency and burden of future episodes.

Clinical evidence supports early, preventive treatment for migraine. It’s important to have a variety of safe and effective treatment options– that are affordable, promote adherence and help prevent long-term complications like chronic migraine.

Insurance coverage for drug-free treatment options is expanding, but not yet universal. Patients and providers are working together to advocate for broader coverage, submitting efficacy data and success stories to insurers. Many patients have successfully pushed for their treatment to be included in health plans, contributing to positive momentum across the healthcare system.

For more information about drug-free migraine treatment options and tools for insurance advocacy, visit www.NerivioCovered.com

About Dr. Aliya Frederick

Dr. Aliya Frederick, MD, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology based in San Diego, California. She specializes in treating migraine and headache disorders, primarily in children, adolescents and young adults, with a focus on providing innovative, patient-centered care to improve quality of life and health outcomes. Dr. Frederick is a strong advocate for expanding access to effective migraine therapies, including non-pharmacologic treatment options like the Nerivio REN wearable device, and works to eliminate barriers to care through clinical research and insurance advocacy.

About Sarah Aaronion

Sarah Aaronion is a 33-year-old IT professional from Georgetown, MA, who has been living with migraines for over 16 years. It was a constant part of her life that affected her physically, mentally, and emotionally. After struggling with prescription medications that caused debilitating, systemic side effects, she found relief with the Nerivio REN wearable, a drug-free, needle-free treatment that allows her to manage migraines without disrupting her daily life. Sarah is now an advocate for broader insurance coverage of migraine treatments, encouraging others to push for access to the care they need.

