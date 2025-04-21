Global Ransomware Damage Costs Predicted To Exceed $275 Billion By 2031

Ransomware facts, figures, predictions, and statistics for boardroom and C-Suite executives, CIOs and CISOs.

Ransomware is predicted to cost the world $20 billion per month in 2031, up from $20 billion per year in 2021.” — Cybersecurity Ventures

SAUSALITO, CALIF., CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ransomware, the fastest growing type of cybercrime, is 35 years old , it shows no signs of slowing down, and it’s predicted to cost victims around $275 billion annually by 2031, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, with a new attack every 2 seconds as perpetrators progressively refine their malware payloads and related extortion activities.Ransomware costs include ransom negotiations and payouts, damage and destruction of data, stolen money, downtime, lost productivity, theft of intellectual property, theft of personal and financial data, embezzlement, fraud, post-attack disruption to the normal course of business, forensic investigation, restoration and deletion of hacked data and systems, reputational harm, legal costs, and potentially, regulatory fines.Adam Keown, CISO at Kingsport, Tenn.-based Eastman (NYSE: EMN), a Fortune 500 global specialty materials company, told Cybersecurity Ventures that “ransomware is a top tier concern for all CISOs at large enterprises,” and that “AI has a strong potential to make ransomware more sophisticated by automating or optimizing different attack vectors.”“Ransomware isn’t just an IT issue—it’s a boardroom crisis waiting to happen,” said Najaf Husain, founder and CEO of Elastio, a leading provider of ransomware recovery assurance. “Executives must ensure their organizations can recover, or risk catastrophic financial and reputational damage,” added Husain, a well respected cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur who has watched the ransomware economy unfold over his career, which started in 1984.Cybersecurity Ventures publishes a chart at RansomwareCost.com containing our calculations of global ransomware damage cost predictions from 2015 to 2031. For this year, 2025, we predict that costs will reach $57 billion annually. The 2025 calculation breaks down to $4.8 billion per month, $1.1 billion per week, $156 million per day, $6.5 million per hour, $109,000 per hour, and $2,400 per second. Our first ever prediction, for 2015, put the annual cost of ransomware at $325 million.The 2025 Ransomware Report is sponsored by Elastio.ABOUTCybersecurity Ventures is a leading cybersecurity market watcher and the publisher of Cybercrime Magazine, Page ONE for the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics.Elastio’s detection capabilities are powered by a world-class cyber intelligence team with experience designing resilient systems for Fortune 500 companies and combating the most sophisticated ransomware threats. These experts developed a powerful detection engine capable of identifying even zero-day ransomware—threats that other solutions miss.

Global Ransomware Damage Costs Predicted To Hit $57 Billion Annually In 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.