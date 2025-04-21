Submit Release
UPDATED: Armstrong issues statement on passing of Pope Francis, directs flags flown at half-staff

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong released the following statement regarding the passing of Pope Francis, leader of the Roman Catholic Church, who died Monday at age 88.

“Pope Francis led by example with humility, kindness and respect for the dignity of all God’s children. We join members of the Catholic Church in North Dakota, and all who admired him around the world, in mourning his passing and honoring his legacy of servant leadership and caring for those in need,” Armstrong said.  

As a mark of respect for Pope Francis, Armstrong has directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, until sunset on the day of interment. The directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump. 

