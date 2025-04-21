Shapellx Celebrates First TikTok Shop Super Brand Day in Style with Exclusive Promos, Creator Party and TikTok Challenge

Full Category Shapewear Brand Offers Exclusive Discounts on Bestselling Shapewear and Swimwear Products on TikTok Shop

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, a leading full category shapewear brand, today announced the launch of its debut TikTok Shop Super Brand Day—a one-of-a-kind digital shopping experience. Available now through April 27, this exclusive online sales event invites consumers to experience some of Shapellx’s biggest deals to date, along with fresh, interactive content all on TikTok.

Founded on the belief that shapewear should enhance the beauty of all bodies—not transform them—Shapellx continues to push boundaries in shapewear innovation and design. Celebrated for its commitment to size inclusivity and empowerment, the brand’s TikTok Shop campaign extends Shapellx’s mission to inspire confidence from the inside out and reinforces its position as a social-dominant brand.

As part of its TikTok Shop Super Brand Day, Shapellx kicked off the festivities with a pre-launch #CelebrateInShapellx TikTok challenge and giveaway, followed by an exclusive launch party in New York City, gathering creators, VIP customers, and media representatives alike for a night of celebration, confidence, and self-love.

Starting today, Shapellx is offering unprecedented deals on some of its most-loved products—including the versatile, shapewear-meets-outerwear Lace Glamour Flawless Fit Thong Bodysuit, designed to pair effortlessly with your favorite bottoms for an elevated, everyday look. Shoppers can enjoy 60% off across Shapellx’s entire TikTok Shop catalog, with major discounts on fan-favorites like the Smart Sculpt tummy control swimwear line, the romantic Lace Glamour collection, and the sleek, everyday AirSlim shapewear series.

“This collaboration with TikTok Shop marks a pivotal moment in our brand evolution—bringing our mission to celebrate and uplift women through comfort and confidence to a global stage,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. “We’re thrilled to bring our community together with this launch to celebrate self-expression, body positivity, and the power of confidence-boosting shapewear.”

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand dedicated to providing women with exceptional comfort and support. Shapellx offers thoughtfully designed solutions that blend style with functionality, empowering women to feel confident and at ease every day. Visit https://www.shapellx.com/ for more information.

