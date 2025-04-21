KUNA DAD & FORMER MLB STAR BARNES SEEK NAMING RIGHTS SPONSORS AND DONORS FOR NORTHWEST’S LARGEST YOUTH SPORTS COMPLEX

Kuna sports complex visualization

KUNA, ID, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a David vs. Goliath story, David McMenomey, a Kuna dad and Little League coach, is defying big development skeptics to build the Northwest’s largest and only youth sports complex—a $120 million, 114-acre facility that will transform the Treasure Valley. Joined by former Major League Baseball player Brandon Barnes, McMenomey’s nonprofit, True Gritt Youth Sports , is partnering with the City of Kuna in a public-private partnership, leveraging 20 acres of city-donated land. To make this historic project a reality, they urgently need naming rights sponsors and donations from businesses, families, and communities across the region and nation.Brandon Barnes, who played outfield for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, and Cleveland Indians from 2012 to 2018, brings star power and heart to the project. Known for hitting for the cycle in 2013 and two inside-the-park home runs in 2014, Barnes now coaches youth baseball alongside McMenomey. “The Northwest has nothing like this—a massive complex just for kids’ sports,” Barnes said. “We need sponsors and donors to help us build it.”The Kuna Youth Sports Complex will be unmatched in the region, featuring 14 artificial turf baseball/softball fields, 8 full-sized indoor basketball courts, a 5,000-seat championship stadium, a family entertainment center with bowling and food courts, two hotels, two restaurants, and a gas station. As the only facility of its kind in the Northwest, it will host national tournaments, local games, and community events, drawing 1 million visitors annually, saving families travel costs, and boosting Kuna’s economy with jobs and tourism.Naming rights for the complex, stadium, or key facilities offer businesses a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to brand the Northwest’s premier youth sports destination, gaining exposure to millions of visitors and media coverage across the region. “A naming rights sponsor will cement their legacy in the heart of the Northwest’s sports scene,” McMenomey said. Donations are equally vital, with the Community Honor Wall campaign allowing gifts of $250 or more to secure a personalized brick, etched with a donor’s name or message, displayed inside the complex ( https://www.truegrittsports.org/bricks ).“Skeptics say a project this big can’t happen here, but with Brandon’s experience and the community’s support, we’re making history,” said McMenomey, a Meridian resident who calls this his “divine calling.” “This will be the Northwest’s only youth sports complex, and we need businesses and families to invest now.”Featured in the Idaho Statesman ( https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/article303662466.html ), the project is advancing as land rezoning continues. A public information meeting is set for May 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Swan Falls High School, where residents, businesses, and potential sponsors can learn more and join the cause. With funding deadlines looming, True Gritt Youth Sports is calling for immediate action.Media are invited to cover the May 7 meeting or interview McMenomey, Barnes, local families, or city officials for exclusive insights into this underdog story. For sponsorship details, donation opportunities, visuals, or interviews, contact David McMenomey at david@truegrittsports.org or (408) 516-7517.Be a part of history. Secure naming rights or donate today at truegrittsports.org to help a dad and an MLB star build the Northwest’s largest youth sports complex.About True Gritt Youth Sports- True Gritt Youth Sports is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through sports and community development. Led by founder David McMenomey and supported by former MLB player Brandon Barnes, it aims to build the Kuna Youth Sports Complex as the Northwest’s only youth sports destination and a beacon of opportunity for the Treasure Valley and beyond.

