Air Methods Stands Ready to Deliver Critical Air Medical Service at Talladega

Helicopter will be onsite for racers and crew members needing emergency air transport

Talladega, AL, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical services provider, will once again stand ready to deliver lifesaving care at Talladega Superspeedway’s 2025 Jack Link’s 500, taking place on April 27. Air Methods’ Life Saver program, which has supported the race with emergency air medical services for over 20 years, will have a dedicated aircraft available during all events, ready to deliver the highest level of emergency care.

“Between the speed of the race and the excitement of the crowds, the ability to provide a fast, safe, and clinically exceptional medical response is critical,” said Brandon Ryan, vice president of business development with Air Methods. “We are committed to providing the highest level of emergency care at a moment’s notice.”

The highly skilled Life Saver flight team is equipped with critical care capabilities, essential and lifesaving medical devices, and the medications needed to manage trauma while in flight to a hospital. They also carry blood that can be administered in flight, provide advanced airway intervention, and can perform the pre-hospital procedures needed to give patients the best chance at a positive recovery.

“Air medical transport is an important piece in the continuum of care for critical patients in the setting of a major sporting event,” said Dr. Will Ferguson, medical director for Air Methods’ Alabama programs. “This resource augments existing ground resources by way of their experience and scope of practice, in addition to providing rapid transport to definitive care.”

To ensure a seamless coordination of care, the Life Saver flight nurses and paramedics work closely with the UAB medical staff operating the infield care center at the Superspeedway. The Life Saver team also participates in daily safety meetings with race operators. These collaborative efforts allow everyone to function as a well-oiled machine, should an emergency arise.

“We look forward to once again providing the very best care to the participants at Talladega Superspeedway,” said Ryan. “Racers and crew members can enjoy the event knowing they are in good hands with Life Saver.”



About Air Methods:

Life Saver is part of Air Methods (airmethods.com), the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to approximately 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features approximately 375 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

Attachments

Denisse Coffman Air Methods 720-666-8499 media@airmethods.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.