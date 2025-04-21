INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of NET Power Inc. (NPWR) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against NET Power Inc. (“Net Power” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NPWR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Net Power’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule, and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than Defendants had represented, because of, inter alia, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (ii) accordingly, Defendants’ projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; and (iii) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results.

If you bought shares of Net Power between June 9, 2023 and March 7, 2025, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/net-power/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 17, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.