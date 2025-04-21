Amy Peterson Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “Flip the Script” with Chris Voss

Amy Peterson

JOHNSON CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Amy Peterson, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Amy Peterson brings a fresh, people-first approach to agriculture with the launch of FarmsFull—a consulting practice dedicated to helping landowners, tenants, and ag professionals build lasting relationships, functional systems, and meaningful legacies. As a seasoned Accredited Land Manager (ASFMRA), Amy pairs real-world experience with practical solutions for one of the most emotionally and financially complex industries.



Having spent years navigating the challenges of farmland leases and agribusiness dynamics, Amy recognized the need for a more human-centered model—one rooted in empathy, clarity, and stewardship. FarmsFull was born from that vision. Through customized consulting, storytelling, and hands-on guidance, she helps clients simplify negotiations, strengthen connections, and manage land with integrity.



But FarmsFull is more than a consultancy—it’s a movement that honors the realities of modern agriculture while advocating for truth-telling and trust-building in every conversation. Whether helping landowners create better lease structures or speaking to the quiet tensions that often go unaddressed in farm transitions, Amy leads with heart and hard-earned perspective.



In addition to her work with FarmsFull, Amy shares regular insights on negotiation, rural life, and business through her social platforms, connecting with others who are navigating similar challenges in ag.



Her journey is one of resilience, deep listening, and strategic thinking—qualities that continue to shape her role as both a leader and advocate within the agricultural community.



Connect with Amy:

Website: www.FarmsFull.com

Email: farmsfullus@gmail.com

Instagram: instagram.com/abcpeterson

Facebook: facebook.com/AmyinKansas

X (formerly Twitter): @kansasfarmgirl1



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Amy Peterson as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Amy Peterson, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.



