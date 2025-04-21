Blue Mountain Solidifies Executive Leadership with Seasoned GTM Appointments to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Industry & GTM Stalwarts Keith Pensabene and Christian Rockwell join leadership team, bringing extensive expertise in scaling technology businesses within the Life Sciences sector

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Pensabene as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Christian Rockwell as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These strategic additions to the executive leadership team reinforce Blue Mountain’s commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Keith Pensabene brings extensive experience in revenue generation, sales leadership, and business development within the Life Sciences sector. Coming from leading companies including Accenture, IQVIA, Pilgrim QMS, and STARLIMS, Keith joined Blue Mountain as Chief Growth Officer where he was responsible for building strategic go-to-market partnerships to accelerate the company's global footprint. As CRO, he will be responsible for driving Blue Mountain’s revenue strategy, optimizing sales performance, and expanding market opportunities. Pensabene’s proven track record of success in scaling businesses and fostering strong client relationships will be instrumental in accelerating the company’s growth trajectory.

Further bolstering the leadership team, Christian Rockwell brings a wealth of experience in building marketing organizations to support high growth technology businesses at companies including Advarra, Sparta Systems, Misys and Oracle. As CMO, Rockwell will oversee all aspects of marketing, including brand positioning, product marketing, digital marketing, and go-to-market initiatives. His expertise in executing data-driven marketing strategies will support Blue Mountain’s mission to enhance its industry presence as the market leader and connect with a broader audience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keith and Christian to their roles at Blue Mountain,” said David Rode, CEO at Blue Mountain. “Their leadership, industry expertise, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and scale as a business. We look forward to their contributions in driving sustainable growth and strengthening our market position.”

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has been committed to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, enable operational efficiency and equipment uptime, and provide insights that optimize asset lifecycle management. Trusted by more than 400 Life Sciences companies, the Blue Mountain industry-leading cloud platform helps companies master end-to-end GMP asset management from set-up to installation and from training to validation. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, please visit www.coolblue.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

