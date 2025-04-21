Cashflow on Wheels, a Multistate FedEx and Amazon DSP Consolidator, Purchases 20 Mullen THREE Class 3s

First 20 vehicles will be delivered in May to Cashflow on Wheels for FedEx routes in Texas and Georgia

Initial deal valued at approximately $1.4 million

Cashflow on Wheels is a leading logistics company with a focus on transitioning FedEx and Amazon last-mile local delivery to electric vehicles

BREA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a Class 3 vehicle order with Cashflow on Wheels. The order includes 20 all electric Mullen THREE’s, with a retail value of approximately $1.4 million. Cashflow on Wheels is a leading logistics company based in Houston, Texas, with a focus on last-mile delivery, local and long-distance trucking and transportation solutions. The milestone vehicle order will be fulfilled by Mullen dealer, Pritchard Automotive.

Cashflow on Wheels’ strength is in bringing new efficiencies and sustainability to last-mile delivery for FedEx and Amazon. The addition of the Mullen THREE to their fleet underscores a commitment to transitioning traditional fleets to advanced EV solutions and to their DSPs reducing their total cost of operations.

"We have been testing EVs across our routes and have decided to transition our fleet, as we’ve seen measurable savings of over $500 per route per week, which allows us to reinvest in our continued growth,” said Kendrick Edwards, CEO, Cashflow on Wheels. “We are confident that adopting EVs will not only reduce costs but also provide the scalability needed to support our future expansion."

"Cashflow on Wheel’s order reflects the growing demand for environmentally friendly commercial vehicles,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The Mullen THREE is a perfect fit to their diverse customer base, including FedEx and Amazon, from last-mile delivery to urban logistics.”

About Cashflow on Wheels

Founded in 2023, Cashflow on Wheels is a leading logistics company based in Houston, Texas, with a focus on last-mile local delivery, local delivery and long-distance trucking and transportation solutions. Cashflow on Wheels strength is in bringing new efficiencies and sustainability to last-mile delivery for FedEx and Amazon. Central to Cashflow on Wheels' philosophy is job creation and creating economic growth opportunities for its drivers and employees.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has achieved numerous milestones including its all-electric B4, Class 4 truck production start, which launched on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the expected timelines for vehicle delivery to Cashflow on Wheels will be met, whether any additional vehicles will be ordered by Cashflow on Wheels, how long governmental incentives for electric vehicles will remain in place, and the resultant selling prices of Mullen vehicles. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

