InsureMyTrip Reports Interest in Travel Insurance Rises Amid Summer Flight Uncertainty

Warwick, RI, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With airlines adjusting schedules and cutting back on certain routes this year, many travelers are thinking twice before heading out without coverage. In response to the shifting travel landscape, more people are turning to travel insurance to protect their plans.

According to InsureMyTrip, 32% more people requested a travel insurance quote this year compared to the same time in 2024 – a sign that travelers are looking for ways to feel more in control when things don’t go as expected.

Top 3 Reasons Travelers are Shopping for Travel Insurance Right Now:

1. Changing airline schedules: With more shifting itineraries, travelers want backup if their flights get changed or canceled.

2. Non-refundable expenses: As people book early to snag deals, they’re also looking to protect those up-front costs.

3. More complex travel plans: From connecting flights to international tours, travelers want to make sure they have support if something goes sideways.

With more travelers rethinking how they plan and protect their trips, knowing what to look for in a policy has become just as important as deciding where to go.

Smart Tips from InsureMyTrip:

Shop around:

Travel insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all, and pricing and coverage can vary depending on the provider, destination, traveler age, and trip cost. Using a comparison tool like InsureMyTrip helps you quickly evaluate multiple plans side-by-side. This way, you can find the best match for your needs – whether you're looking for the most comprehensive coverage or the best value.

Look closely at coverage:

Not all plans include the same protections. Some of the most popular coverages this year include trip cancellation, trip interruption, and travel delay. These benefits help reimburse you for non-refundable costs if your trip is canceled for a covered reason, cut short due to an emergency, or delayed by weather, mechanical issues, or other disruptions. It's important to read the policy details to understand what’s covered – and what isn’t.

Think about flexibility:

Traditional travel insurance policies cover a specific list of reasons for cancellation. But life happens, and sometimes you need more wiggle room. That’s where Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage comes in. This upgrade gives travelers more control, allowing them to cancel for reasons outside the standard list – like a change of heart or unexpected work conflict – and still recover a portion of their trip costs. It's especially helpful in uncertain times or for high-cost, high-commitment trips.

With summer travel picking up and more moving parts in play, travel insurance is becoming a key part of planning ahead.

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

Press@insuremytrip.com



About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It’s simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. As the authority on travel insurance, InsureMyTrip is committed to empowering travelers to make informed decisions by leveraging technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.



SOURCE: InsureMyTrip

Meghan Kayata InsureMyTrip Meghan.kayata@insuremytrip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.