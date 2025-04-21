Gluten-Free Products Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$ 13.49 Billion by 2031, The Insight Partners

Gluten-free products market is driven by growing demand for gluten-free bakery products. Key Companies are Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A., Dr. Schar AG / SPA, FARMO S.p.A., General Mills Inc., Gluten Free Foods Manufacturing, LLC, Hain Celestial, Hero Group, Kellogg Company, Pinnacle Foods Group LLC.

US & Canada, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the gluten-free products market is witnessing significant growth owing to the growing demand for gluten-free bakery products.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The gluten-free products market comprises an array of platforms and services that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Gluten-Free Products Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003966/





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The gluten-free products market size is expected to reach US$ 13.49 Billion by 2031 from US$ 7.67 Billion in 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Conventionally, gluten intolerance, celiac disease, and other related diseases were undiagnosed and not widely recognized. The increased medical knowledge and health campaigns have aided in the identification of gluten-related disorders lately. This has shifted consumer behavior, with more people opting to eliminate or reduce gluten from their diets without formal diagnosis. Thus, the rising awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease is spiking the demand for gluten-free products, prompting market players to widen their business reach across the globe through strategic initiatives. Growing Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products: Many consumers perceive gluten-free products as a healthier option, often associating them with benefits such as improved digestion, weight management, and increased energy levels. The shift toward gluten-free products is driven by rising interest in gluten-free diets among health-conscious individuals. Gluten-free bakery products often emphasize their use of alternative flours made from almonds, coconut, oats, and sorghum, which are perceived as healthier options over conventional wheat. Key market players focus on product developments and launches to expand product offerings with improved sensory characteristics. Advancements in food technology have led to significant improvements in gluten-free products, making them indistinguishable in their texture and taste from conventional food products. The growing demand for gluten-free bakery products has encouraged manufacturers to launch distinct bakery products. In 2023, Mary’s Gone launched three better-for-you ranges that include gluten-free crackers in supermarkets across the Middle East. In 2023, Mondelez International Inc. launched OREO gluten-free mint crème chocolate sandwich cookies. In December 2023, Modern Mills Company launched gluten-free ingredients for bakery products, which include multipurpose flour, pizza and pastry flour, and cake and dessert flour products. Rising Consumer Preference for Clean Label and Fortified Gluten-Free Products: As more people adopt healthy lifestyles, they seek products that offer more health benefits than just gluten-free. Consumers have associated clean-label products with better health prospects. While gluten-free products are essential for individuals with celiac disease and gluten intolerance, there is a growing assumption that gluten-free products lack fiber, vitamins, and minerals. To address this gap and appeal to health-conscious consumers, key market players have developed fortified formulations. The demand for functional food products that offer health benefits has positively influenced the gluten-free products market. Consumer preferences have shifted toward specific health goals, such as improved digestion, enhanced energy level, and better immune function. Gluten-free products fortified with probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, or antioxidants cater to these needs, offering consumers options to fit their wellness routine. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003966/





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the gluten-free products market is segmented into bakery products, confectionery bars, pasta and noodles, breakfast cereals, snacks, RTE & RTC meals, flour, and others. The bakery products segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The gluten-free products market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the gluten-free products market are Nestle SA, Mondelez International Inc, American Garden, Dr. Schär Spa, Hunter Foods LLC, Blue Diamond Growers, YummyEarth Inc, Mister Free'd, and Galletas Gullon SA.

Trending Topics: Health and Wellness Focus, Clean-Label and Organic Offerings, Expansion in Distribution Channels, Innovative Product Development, and Influence of Social Media and E-commerce.

Global Headlines on Gluten Free Products

OREO and SOUR PATCH KIDS have decided to collaborate to launch flavored cookies that feature colorful inclusions.

Dr. Schär SPA has invested around US$ 7.2 million in a new gluten-free production line in Spain.

Dr. Schär SPA introduced its newest addition, a gluten-free marble cake. This launch marks yet another victory in the company's journey to offer delicious and inclusive alternatives for individuals with special dietary needs without compromise.

YummyEarth Inc has launched choco yums, a new variety of dairy-free and allergy-friendly chocolate candies.

YummyEarth Inc launched its new halloween sour littles.

Galletas Gullon SA launched new cookies and vitalgrain products in the biscuits and cookies category.





Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003966/





Conclusion

The demand for gluten-free products is expected to increase, owing to a growing awareness among consumers about health and wellness. With a high standard of living and increasing disposable incomes, consumers are more interested in premium and healthier food options. The rising preference for healthier foods is crucial in increasing the consumption of gluten-free products. Further, the growing awareness regarding gluten-related illnesses such as celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, wheat allergy, gluten ataxia, and dermatitis herpetiformis has resulted in a shift toward gluten-free products.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including gluten-free product providers and gluten-free product manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

Related Report Titles:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.