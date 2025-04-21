AmpliTech Group Achieves REACH and RoHS Certification For Its 5G ORAN Low Power and Mid Power Radios, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability and Compliance

Meeting the rigorous regulatory standards required by international markets

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced signal processing components for satellite, public and private 5G, and other communications networks, including full 5G/6G system design and global distribution of integrated circuit assembly packages and lids, today is proud to announce that its 5G ORAN Low Power (LPRU) and Mid Power (MPRU) radios have successfully received REACH and RoHS certification. This significant achievement underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, product quality, and meeting the rigorous regulatory standards required by international markets.

The REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) and RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) certifications are key industry standards that ensure products are free from harmful substances and comply with European Union environmental regulations. By achieving these certifications, AmpliTech Group affirms its dedication to producing cutting-edge, sustainable, and safe 5G ORAN technology that adheres to the highest environmental standards.

“We are incredibly proud to announce that our 5G ORAN Low Power and Mid Power radios have earned both REACH and RoHS certification,” said Fawad Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer of AmpliTech Group. “This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. These certifications allow us to further expand our global footprint and demonstrate to our customers that we prioritize both the environment and the long-term success of their 5G networks. Our company also expects to receive FCC certificates for these radios this quarter, as all required testing has been satisfied. FCC certification will allow to begin deployments of these radio configurations in the USA”.

Key Benefits of the Certifications:

Environmental Responsibility: AmpliTech Group’s products meet the strict requirements set by REACH and RoHS, ensuring that the radios are free from harmful substances and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Global Market Access: With these certifications, AmpliTech’s 5G radios are fully compliant with European Union regulations and other international standards, facilitating smoother access to key global markets.

Customer Confidence: Customers can have increased confidence in the quality and safety of AmpliTech’s products, knowing they meet the highest environmental and regulatory standards.

Competitive Edge: As demand for eco-conscious products rises globally, AmpliTech’s certified products are poised to stand out in a crowded marketplace, driving future growth opportunities.

This milestone represents another major step forward for AmpliTech Group as it continues to expand its leadership in the 5G ORAN sector, offering innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of next-generation wireless networks.

AmpliTech Group’s 5G ORAN radios, which include both low-power and mid-power options, play a crucial role in the deployment of 5G networks globally. These radios are designed to deliver enhanced coverage, efficiency, and performance, while also supporting the Open RAN architecture that is driving the future of telecom networks.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of these certifications will lead to further production orders, work from additional customers, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

