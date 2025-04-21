American Tungsten Corp. to Participate at Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo 2025

Vancouver, BC, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its attendance and participation at Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo 2025. The event will take place on May 11th – 13th, 2025, at the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., and will focus on connecting key institutional investors with companies supporting critical minerals supply chain resilience and global security, particularly from a U.S. perspective.

American Tungsten’s participation in the event underscores the Company’s commitment to advancing dialogue around the importance of securing domestic production capabilities for critical minerals in the United States and its continued long-term strategic plans to advance its flagship tungsten project in Idaho, U.S., the IMA Mine.

The Company has engaged with the U.S. Department of Defense (the “DoD”) and is an active member of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium (the “DIBC”). Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by the U.S. government, owing to its use in high-strength applications such as defense, aerospace, mining, and high-performance industrial manufacturing.

The IMA Mine is a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960-2008(1).

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company's Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 21 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company has acquired surrounding mining rights at its IMA Mine Project through the staking of 113 WMO federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,988.6 acres (804.75ha).

