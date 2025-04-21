Submit Release
HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.54%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.95%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 16.20%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $19.3 million; or $0.61 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.55%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 14.08%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.36%
  • Asset quality remained exceptional with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 4.12% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 15 basis point to 4.16%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $15.3 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We are off to a great start in 2025 with strong first quarter results. Despite the economic outlook recently becoming more uncertain, leading to interest rate volatility and stock market declines, we still believe that 2025 will be a solid year for HBT. Our credit discipline, strong profitability and solid balance sheet give us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of economic environments.

We continued to report solid profitability with adjusted net income(1) of $19.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, an adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.55% and an adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.36%. Our net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis(1) increased by 15 basis points, with 5 basis points of that increase related to higher nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees, as average loan balances were higher, loans and securities continued to reprice higher, and deposits repriced lower. Our strong profitability coupled with an improvement in our accumulated other comprehensive income due to lower interest rates, resulted in a $0.63 increase in our tangible book value per share(1) to $15.43. Tangible book value per share increased by 4.3% for the quarter and 17.0% over the last year.

Our balance sheet remains strong with all capital ratios increasing during the quarter and asset quality improving with nonperforming assets to total assets declining to only 0.11%. Loans at quarter-end were down only slightly while average loans for the quarter were up 2.2%. Deposits were up 1.5% at quarter-end and average deposits for the quarter were up 1.1%. Deposit growth was aided by moving most of our repurchase agreements into interest-bearing demand deposits. Our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise and markets stabilize.”
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.5 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $48.7 million, an increase of 2.8% from $47.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances, a decrease in deposit costs, and higher yields on loans and debt securities. Additionally, a $0.6 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees contributed to the increase in net interest income.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 4.3% from $46.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances, a decrease in deposit costs, and higher yields on debt securities. Also contributing was a $0.7 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.12%, compared to 3.96% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.16%, compared to 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, which increased 9 basis points to 5.34%, and lower funding costs, which decreased 7 basis points to 1.32%. Additionally, an increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 5 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 18 basis points from 3.94% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 17 basis points from 3.99%. These increases were primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, a decrease in funding costs, and an increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees. Additionally, an increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 6 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.3 million, a 20.0% decrease from $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2025 results compared to a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results. Further contributing to the decrease was a $0.3 million decrease in wealth management fees, primarily driven by a seasonal decrease in farm management income, a $0.3 million decrease in income on bank owned life insurance, primarily due to the absence of a $0.2 million gain on life insurance proceeds included in the fourth quarter 2024 results, and a $0.2 million decrease in card income. Partially offsetting these decreases was the absence of a $0.3 million realized loss on sale of debt securities included in the fourth quarter 2024 results.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased 65.4% from $5.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the absence of $3.4 million in realized losses on the sale of debt securities included in the first quarter 2024 results.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $31.9 million, a 3.3% increase from $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million increase in salaries expense, primarily driven by seasonal variations in vacation accruals and annual merit increases which took effect in early March, and a $0.6 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily attributable to higher medical benefit costs. Partially offsetting these increases were a $0.3 million decrease in other noninterest expense and a $0.3 million decrease in data processing expense.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 2.1% from $31.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by increased medical benefit costs, and a $0.4 million increase in salaries expense. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.2 million decrease in data processing expense.

Income Taxes

During the first quarter of 2025 our effective tax rate decreased to 25.2% when compared to 26.0% during the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily related to a $0.2 million tax benefit from stock-based compensation that vested during the quarter. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2025, we expect to recognize an additional $0.3 million of tax expense related to the reversal of a stranded tax effect included in accumulated other comprehensive income in connection with the maturity of a derivative designated as a cash flow hedge.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.46 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $3.47 billion at December 31, 2024, and $3.35 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans as of March 31, 2025 were nearly unchanged when compared to December 31, 2024 with a $23.2 million increase in grain elevator lines of credit in the commercial and industrial segment, due to seasonally higher line utilization, partially offset by a $12.0 million reduction on two lines of credit that funded shortly before and paid off after December 31, 2024, as noted in the previous quarter’s earnings release. Larger payoffs in the one-to-four family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate – non-owner occupied segments were partially offset by draws on existing loans in the construction and development segment and new originations in the municipal, consumer, and other segment. Additionally, average loan balances increased $73.4 million, or 2.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.38 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, and $4.36 billion at March 31, 2024. The $66.3 million increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher balances maintained in existing retail accounts. Additionally, the vast majority of repurchase agreement account balances at December 31, 2024 were transitioned to reciprocal interest-bearing demand deposit accounts during the first quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared with $8.0 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $9.9 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. Additionally, of the $5.1 million of nonperforming loans held as of March 31, 2025, $1.4 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $2.5 million decrease in nonperforming assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the pay-off of a $1.6 million nonaccrual commercial real estate – non-owner occupied credit.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $0.8 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors; a $0.1 million increase in required reserves driven by changes within the portfolio; and a $0.3 million decrease in specific reserves.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net recoveries of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.22% of total loans and 825% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 549% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Capital

As of March 31, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

    March 31, 2025   For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
         
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   16.85 %   10.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   14.77     8.50  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   13.48     7.00  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   11.64     4.00  
             

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 9.73% as of March 31, 2025, from 9.42% as of December 31, 2024, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.63 to $15.43 as of March 31, 2025, when compared to December 31, 2024.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2026. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $15.0 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.
(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of March 31, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the bank failures in 2023; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
     
    As of or for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Interest and dividend income   $ 63,138     $ 62,798     $ 61,961  
Interest expense     14,430       15,397       15,273  
Net interest income     48,708       47,401       46,688  
Provision for credit losses     576       725       527  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     48,132       46,676       46,161  
Noninterest income     9,306       11,630       5,626  
Noninterest expense     31,935       30,908       31,268  
Income before income tax expense     25,503       27,398       20,519  
Income tax expense     6,428       7,126       5,261  
Net income   $ 19,075     $ 20,272     $ 15,258  
             
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.60     $ 0.64     $ 0.48  
             
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 19,253     $ 19,546     $ 18,073  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1)     0.61       0.62       0.57  
             
Book value per share   $ 17.86     $ 17.26     $ 15.71  
Tangible book value per share (1)     15.43       14.80       13.19  
             
Shares of common stock outstanding     31,631,431       31,559,366       31,612,888  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     31,711,671       31,702,864       31,803,187  
             
SUMMARY RATIOS            
Net interest margin *     4.12 %     3.96 %     3.94 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)     4.16       4.01       3.99  
             
Efficiency ratio     53.85 %     51.16 %     58.41 %
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)     53.35       50.68       57.78  
             
Loan to deposit ratio     78.95 %     80.27 %     76.73 %
             
Return on average assets *     1.54 %     1.61 %     1.23 %
Return on average stockholders' equity *     13.95       14.89       12.42  
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)     16.20       17.40       14.83  
             
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)     1.55 %     1.56 %     1.45 %
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     14.08       14.36       14.72  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)     16.36       16.77       17.57  
             
CAPITAL            
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     16.85 %     16.51 %     15.79 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     14.77       14.50       13.77  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     13.48       13.21       12.44  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     11.64       11.51       10.65  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     11.10       10.82       9.85  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     9.73       9.42       8.40  
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *     0.05 %     0.08 %     (0.02) %
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses     1.22       1.21       1.22  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses     0.15       0.22       0.29  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11       0.16       0.20  

*   Annualized measure.

(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.  

   
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
   
  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME          
Loans, including fees:          
Taxable $ 53,369     $ 52,587     $ 51,926  
Federally tax exempt   1,168       1,199       1,094  
Debt securities:          
Taxable   6,936       6,829       6,204  
Federally tax exempt   469       482       597  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank   1,065       1,520       1,952  
Other interest and dividend income   131       181       188  
Total interest and dividend income   63,138       62,798       61,961  
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits   12,939       13,672       13,593  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   22       179       152  
Borrowings   109       115       125  
Subordinated notes   470       470       470  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   890       961       933  
Total interest expense   14,430       15,397       15,273  
Net interest income   48,708       47,401       46,688  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   576       725       527  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   48,132       46,676       46,161  
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Card income   2,548       2,797       2,616  
Wealth management fees   2,841       3,138       2,547  
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,944       2,080       1,869  
Mortgage servicing   990       1,158       1,055  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment   (308 )     1,331       80  
Gains on sale of mortgage loans   252       409       298  
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities         (315 )     (3,382 )
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities   8       (83 )     (16 )
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets   13       7       87  
Gains (losses) on other assets   54       2       (635 )
Income on bank owned life insurance   164       415       164  
Other noninterest income   800       691       943  
Total noninterest income   9,306       11,630       5,626  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries   17,053       15,784       16,657  
Employee benefits   3,285       2,649       2,805  
Occupancy of bank premises   2,625       2,773       2,582  
Furniture and equipment   445       460       550  
Data processing   2,717       2,998       2,925  
Marketing and customer relations   1,144       948       996  
Amortization of intangible assets   695       709       710  
FDIC insurance   562       557       560  
Loan collection and servicing   383       653       452  
Foreclosed assets   5       31       49  
Other noninterest expense   3,021       3,346       2,982  
Total noninterest expense   31,935       30,908       31,268  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   25,503       27,398       20,519  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   6,428       7,126       5,261  
NET INCOME $ 19,075     $ 20,272     $ 15,258  
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.60     $ 0.64     $ 0.48  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.60     $ 0.64     $ 0.48  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING   31,584,989       31,559,366       31,662,954  
                       


           
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 25,005     $ 29,552     $ 19,989  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   186,586       108,140       240,223  
Cash and cash equivalents   211,591       137,692       260,212  
           
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks               515  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value   706,135       698,049       669,020  
Debt securities held-to-maturity   490,398       499,858       517,472  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   3,323       3,315       3,324  
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value   2,629       2,629       2,622  
Restricted stock, at cost   5,086       5,086       5,155  
Loans held for sale   2,721       1,586       3,479  
           
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   3,461,778       3,466,146       3,345,962  
Allowance for credit losses   (42,111 )     (42,044 )     (40,815 )
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   3,419,667       3,424,102       3,305,147  
           
Bank owned life insurance   24,153       23,989       24,069  
Bank premises and equipment, net   67,272       66,758       64,755  
Bank premises held for sale   190       317       317  
Foreclosed assets   460       367       277  
Goodwill   59,820       59,820       59,820  
Intangible assets, net   17,148       17,843       19,972  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value   18,519       18,827       19,081  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries   1,614       1,614       1,614  
Accrued interest receivable   22,735       24,770       23,117  
Other assets   38,731       46,280       60,542  
Total assets $ 5,092,192     $ 5,032,902     $ 5,040,510  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,065,874     $ 1,046,405     $ 1,047,074  
Interest-bearing   3,318,716       3,271,849       3,313,500  
Total deposits   4,384,590       4,318,254       4,360,574  
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   2,698       28,969       31,864  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   7,209       13,231       12,725  
Subordinated notes   39,573       39,553       39,494  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   52,864       52,849       52,804  
Other liabilities   40,201       35,441       46,368  
Total liabilities   4,527,135       4,488,297       4,543,829  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   329       328       328  
Surplus   297,024       297,297       296,054  
Retained earnings   329,169       316,764       278,353  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (38,446 )     (46,765 )     (56,048 )
Treasury stock at cost   (23,019 )     (23,019 )     (22,006 )
Total stockholders’ equity   565,057       544,605       496,681  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,092,192     $ 5,032,902     $ 5,040,510  
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING   31,631,431       31,559,366       31,612,888  
                       


           
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
           
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
LOANS          
Commercial and industrial $ 441,261   $ 428,389   $ 402,206
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   321,990     322,316     294,967
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   891,022     899,565     890,251
Construction and land development   376,046     374,657     345,991
Multi-family   424,096     431,524     421,573
One-to-four family residential   455,376     463,968     485,948
Agricultural and farmland   292,240     293,375     287,205
Municipal, consumer, and other   259,747     252,352     217,821
Total loans $ 3,461,778   $ 3,466,146   $ 3,345,962


(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,065,874   $ 1,046,405   $ 1,047,074
Interest-bearing deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand   1,143,677     1,099,061     1,139,172
Money market   812,146     820,825     802,685
Savings   575,558     566,533     602,739
Time   787,335     785,430     713,142
Brokered           55,762
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,318,716     3,271,849     3,313,500
Total deposits $ 4,384,590   $ 4,318,254   $ 4,360,574
                 


   
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost *
                                   
ASSETS                                  
Loans $ 3,460,906     $ 54,537   6.39 %   $ 3,387,541     $ 53,786   6.32 %   $ 3,371,219     $ 53,020   6.33 %
Debt securities   1,204,424       7,405   2.49       1,208,404       7,311   2.41       1,213,947       6,801   2.25  
Deposits with banks   120,014       1,065   3.60       149,691       1,520   4.04       167,297       1,952   4.69  
Other   12,677       131   4.19       12,698       181   5.68       12,986       188   5.82  
Total interest-earning assets   4,798,021     $ 63,138   5.34 %     4,758,334     $ 62,798   5.25 %     4,765,449     $ 61,961   5.23 %
Allowance for credit losses   (42,061 )             (40,942 )             (40,238 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   276,853               277,074               278,253          
Total assets $ 5,032,813             $ 4,994,466             $ 5,003,464          
                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,120,608     $ 1,453   0.53 %   $ 1,088,082     $ 1,351   0.49 %   $ 1,127,684     $ 1,311   0.47 %
Money market   807,728       4,397   2.21       787,768       4,444   2.24       812,684       4,797   2.37  
Savings   569,494       370   0.26       562,833       389   0.27       611,224       443   0.29  
Time   784,099       6,719   3.48       796,494       7,439   3.72       664,498       5,925   3.59  
Brokered                 3,261       49   5.96       82,150       1,117   5.47  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,281,929       12,939   1.60       3,238,438       13,672   1.68       3,298,240       13,593   1.66  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   8,754       22   1.02       31,624       179   2.26       32,456       152   1.89  
Borrowings   12,890       109   3.41       13,370       115   3.42       13,003       125   3.87  
Subordinated notes   39,563       470   4.82       39,543       470   4.73       39,484       470   4.78  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   52,856       890   6.83       52,841       961   7.23       52,796       933   7.11  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,395,992     $ 14,430   1.72 %     3,375,816     $ 15,397   1.81 %     3,435,979     $ 15,273   1.79 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,045,733               1,041,471               1,036,402          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   36,373               35,644               37,107          
Total liabilities   4,478,098               4,452,931               4,509,488          
Stockholders' Equity   554,715               541,535               493,976          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,032,813             $ 4,994,466             $ 5,003,464          
                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)     $ 48,708   4.12 %       $ 47,401   3.96 %       $ 46,688   3.94 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)       545   0.04           562   0.05           575   0.05  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) 		    $ 49,253   4.16 %       $ 47,963   4.01 %       $ 47,263   3.99 %
Net interest rate spread (4)         3.62 %           3.44 %           3.44 %
Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,402,029             $ 1,382,518             $ 1,329,470          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   1.41               1.41               1.39          
Cost of total deposits         1.21 %           1.27 %           1.26 %
Cost of funds         1.32             1.39             1.37  

*   Annualized measure.

(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

           
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
           
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual $ 5,102     $ 7,652     $ 9,657  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing   4       4        
Total nonperforming loans   5,106       7,656       9,657  
Foreclosed assets   460       367       277  
Total nonperforming assets $ 5,566     $ 8,023     $ 9,934  
           
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government $ 1,350     $ 1,573     $ 2,676  
           
Allowance for credit losses $ 42,111     $ 42,044     $ 40,815  
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   3,461,778       3,466,146       3,345,962  
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS          
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses   1.22 %     1.21 %     1.22 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   825.38       549.45       422.65  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   824.74       549.16       422.65  
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses   0.15       0.22       0.29  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses   0.15       0.22       0.29  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.11       0.16       0.20  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets   0.16       0.23       0.30  


  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Beginning balance $ 42,044     $ 40,966     $ 40,048  
Provision for credit losses   496       1,771       560  
Charge-offs   (665 )     (1,086 )     (227 )
Recoveries   236       393       434  
Ending balance $ 42,111     $ 42,044     $ 40,815  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 429     $ 693     $ (207 )
Average loans   3,460,906       3,387,541       3,371,219  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *   0.05 %     0.08 %     (0.02) %

*   Annualized measure.

  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Loans $ 496   $ 1,771     $ 560  
Unfunded lending-related commitments   80     (1,046 )     (33 )
Total provision for credit losses $ 576   $ 725     $ 527  
                     


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets


  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
Net income $ 19,075     $ 20,272     $ 15,258  
Less: adjustments          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises   59             (635 )
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities         (315 )     (3,382 )
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment   (308 )     1,331       80  
Total adjustments   (249 )     1,016       (3,937 )
Tax effect of adjustments (1)   71       (290 )     1,122  
Total adjustments after tax effect   (178 )     726       (2,815 )
Adjusted net income $ 19,253     $ 19,546     $ 18,073  
           
Average assets $ 5,032,813     $ 4,994,466     $ 5,003,464  
           
Return on average assets *   1.54 %     1.61 %     1.23 %
Adjusted return on average assets *   1.55       1.56       1.45  

*   Annualized measure.

(1)   Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted


  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
Numerator:          
Net income $ 19,075   $ 20,272   $ 15,258
           
Adjusted net income $ 19,253   $ 19,546   $ 18,073
           
Denominator:          
Weighted average common shares outstanding   31,584,989     31,559,366     31,662,954
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units   126,682     143,498     140,233
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares   31,711,671     31,702,864     31,803,187
           
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.60   $ 0.64   $ 0.48
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.60   $ 0.64   $ 0.48
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 0.61   $ 0.62   $ 0.57
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.61   $ 0.62   $ 0.57
                 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)


  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
Net interest income $ 48,708     $ 47,401     $ 46,688  
Noninterest income   9,306       11,630       5,626  
Noninterest expense   (31,935 )     (30,908 )     (31,268 )
Pre-provision net revenue   26,079       28,123       21,046  
Less: adjustments          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises   59             (635 )
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities         (315 )     (3,382 )
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment   (308 )     1,331       80  
Total adjustments   (249 )     1,016       (3,937 )
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 26,328     $ 27,107     $ 24,983  
           
Pre-provision net revenue $ 26,079     $ 28,123     $ 21,046  
Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)   429       693       (207 )
Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $ 25,650     $ 27,430     $ 21,253  
           
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 26,328     $ 27,107     $ 24,983  
Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)   429       693       (207 )
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $ 25,899     $ 26,414     $ 25,190  
                       


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)


  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest income $ 48,708     $ 47,401     $ 46,688  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)   545       562       575  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 49,253     $ 47,963     $ 47,263  
           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest margin *   4.12 %     3.96 %     3.94 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)   0.04       0.05       0.05  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)   4.16 %     4.01 %     3.99 %
           
Average interest-earning assets $ 4,798,021     $ 4,758,334     $ 4,765,449  

*   Annualized measure.

(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)


  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
Total noninterest expense $ 31,935     $ 30,908     $ 31,268  
Less: amortization of intangible assets   695       709       710  
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets $ 31,240     $ 30,199     $ 30,558  
           
Net interest income $ 48,708     $ 47,401     $ 46,688  
Total noninterest income   9,306       11,630       5,626  
Operating revenue   58,014       59,031       52,314  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)   545       562       575  
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)   58,559       59,593       52,889  
Less: adjustments to noninterest income          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises   59             (635 )
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities         (315 )     (3,382 )
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment   (308 )     1,331       80  
Total adjustments to noninterest income   (249 )     1,016       (3,937 )
Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 58,808     $ 58,577     $ 56,826  
           
Efficiency ratio   53.85 %     51.16 %     58.41 %
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)   53.35       50.68       57.78  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)   53.12       51.55       53.77  

(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share


(dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $ 565,057     $ 544,605     $ 496,681  
Less: Goodwill   59,820       59,820       59,820  
Less: Intangible assets, net   17,148       17,843       19,972  
Tangible common equity $ 488,089     $ 466,942     $ 416,889  
           
Tangible Assets          
Total assets $ 5,092,192     $ 5,032,902     $ 5,040,510  
Less: Goodwill   59,820       59,820       59,820  
Less: Intangible assets, net   17,148       17,843       19,972  
Tangible assets $ 5,015,224     $ 4,955,239     $ 4,960,718  
           
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   11.10 %     10.82 %     9.85 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.73       9.42       8.40  
           
Shares of common stock outstanding   31,631,431       31,559,366       31,612,888  
           
Book value per share $ 17.86     $ 17.26     $ 15.71  
Tangible book value per share   15.43       14.80       13.19  
                       


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity


  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
           
Average Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $ 554,715     $ 541,535     $ 493,976  
Less: Goodwill   59,820       59,820       59,820  
Less: Intangible assets, net   17,480       18,170       20,334  
Average tangible common equity $ 477,415     $ 463,545     $ 413,822  
           
Net income $ 19,075     $ 20,272     $ 15,258  
Adjusted net income   19,253       19,546       18,073  
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *   13.95 %     14.89 %     12.42 %
Return on average tangible common equity *   16.20       17.40       14.83  
           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *   14.08 %     14.36 %     14.72 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *   16.36       16.77       17.57  

*   Annualized measure.


