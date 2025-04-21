USA Rare Earth Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

STILLWATER, Okla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call that afternoon to discuss the results and related matters.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (866) 652-5200

Listen-only, Local / International: +1 (412) 317-6060

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: June 14, 2025

US Toll-Free: +1 (877) 344-7529

Canada Toll-Free: (855) 669-9658

Local / International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088

Access code: 2627439

Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via webcast. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

For more information, please visit USARE.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.



Investor Relations Contact:

Lionel McBee

VP, Investor Relations

lionel.mcbee@usare.com

Media Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Zach Kadletz

949-574-3860

USARE@Gateway-grp.com

