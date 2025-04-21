Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,781 in the last 365 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $12.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (1st Quarter 2025 versus 4th Quarter 2024)

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $41.6 million compared to $41.2 million for the prior quarter
    • Net interest margin increased five basis points to 4.22% (earning asset yield up one basis point and total deposit cost down four basis points to 82 basis points)
  • Improved credit quality metrics - net loan charge-offs were nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.12% at March 31, 2025
  • Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 6.1%, and reflected a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees
  • Noninterest expense decreased $3.1 million, or 7.4%, primarily due to a $3.1 million decrease in other expense which included a higher level of gains from the sale of banking facilities, namely the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4% (average), and increased $9.2 million, or 0.4% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances increased by $65.1 million, or 1.8% (average), and increased $111.9 million, or 3.0% (end of period), largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances
  • Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.94, or 4.0%

"I am pleased with our first quarter performance, which reflects strong core fundamentals and strategic execution driven by a 2.6% increase in revenues, solid growth in deposit balances, and improvement in credit quality metrics,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Capital City Bank Group Chairman, President, and CEO. “First quarter earnings also included a $0.17 per diluted share gain from the sale of our operations center building. Our strong balance sheet and revenue diversification provides us with the flexibility to navigate ongoing uncertainty in market and economic conditions."

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $41.6 million, compared to $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $38.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase was driven by higher investment securities interest due to new investment purchases at higher yields, in addition to lower deposit interest expense, partially offset by lower loan interest due to lower average loan balances and interest rates. Two less calendar days also contributed to the decline in loan interest compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher overnight funds interest also contributed to the increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflective of a higher level of average earning assets.

Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.22%, an increase of five basis points over the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 21 basis points over the first quarter of 2024. For the month of March 2025, our net interest margin was 4.22%. The increase in net interest margin over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases during the quarter and a lower cost of deposits, partially offset by a lower overnight funds rate. The increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflected favorable investment repricing, a lower cost of deposits, and a higher overnight funds rate, partially offset by lower average loan balances for both prior periods.   For the first quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 84 basis points, a decrease of four basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 82 basis points, 86 basis points, and 85 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a provision expense of $1.1 million for loans held for investment (“HFI”) and a provision benefit of $0.3 million for unfunded loan commitments, which was comparable to the fourth quarter of 2024. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense in detail below under the heading Allowance for Credit Losses.  

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19.9 million compared to $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $1.1 million, or 6.1%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in deposits fees.   The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in rate locks and a higher gain on sale margin. The increase in wealth management fees was attributable to a $0.5 million increase in insurance commission revenue.   Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the $1.8 million, or 10.0%, increase was driven by a $1.1 million increase in wealth management fees and a $0.9 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees.   The increase in wealth management fees reflected higher retail brokerage fees of $0.6 million, insurance commission revenue of $0.3 million, and trust fees of $0.2 million. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in loan fundings and a higher gain on sale margin.     

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $38.7 million compared to $41.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.   The $3.1 million, or 7.4%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflected a $3.1 million decrease in other expense, a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy expense, and a $0.1 million increase in compensation expense. The decrease in other expense was driven by a $3.5 million decrease in other real estate expense which reflected higher gains from the sale of banking facilities, primarily the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in charitable contribution expense. The slight decrease in occupancy expense was due to lower maintenance/repairs for buildings and furniture/fixtures. The slight net decrease in compensation expense reflected a $0.2 million increase in salary expense offset by a $0.1 million decrease in associate benefit expense.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $5.1 million (effective rate of 23.3%) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.2 million (effective rate of 24.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million (effective rate of 23.0%) for the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in our effective tax rate was primarily due to a discrete item in the first quarter of 2025 related to an excess tax benefit for stock compensation.   Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.994 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $72.0 million, or 1.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $144.3 million, or 3.7%, over the first quarter of 2024. The increase over both prior periods was driven by higher deposit balances (see below – Deposits).   Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $67.1 million increase in investment securities and a $22.7 million increase in overnight funds sold partially offset by a $11.5 million decrease in loans HFI and a $6.3 million decrease in loans held for sale (“HFS”).   Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $180.5 million increase in overnight funds and a $29.1 million increase in investment securities that was partially offset by a $62.7 million decrease in loans HFI and a $2.6 million decrease in HFS.

Average loans HFI decreased $11.5 million, or 0.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreased $62.7 million, or 2.3%, from the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to declines in construction loans of $8.6 million, commercial loans of $5.7 million, and consumer loans of $2.1 million, partially offset by a $6.6 million increase in home equity loans.   Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $58.8 million, commercial loans of $32.9 million, and commercial real estate mortgage loans of $23.1 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $28.9 million, construction loans of $11.5 million, and home equity loans of $10.4 million.

Loans HFI at March 31, 2025 increased $9.2 million, or 0.3%, over December 31, 2024 and decreased $70.4 million, or 2.6%, from March 31, 2024. Compared to December 31, 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to increases in commercial real estate mortgage loans of $27.8 million and residential real estate loans of $12.1 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $6.7 million, and home equity loans of $5.9 million, partially offset by decreases in construction loans of $27.7 million, commercial loans of $4.8 million, and other loans of $10.8 million.   Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $48.0 million, commercial loans of $33.9 million, commercial real estate mortgage loans of $16.7 million, and construction loans of $10.4 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $27.8 million and home equity loans of $11.4 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $29.7 million compared to $29.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $29.3 million at March 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The increase in the allowance over December 31, 2024 reflected higher loan balances and higher loan loss rates, partially offset by a lower level of net loan charge-offs.   The increase in the allowance over March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher loss rates. Net loan charge-offs were nine basis points of average loans for the first quarter of 2025 versus 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 22 basis points for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance represented 1.12% of loans HFI compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2024, and 1.07% at March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $4.4 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets was 0.10%, compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2024 and 0.16% at March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $4.3 million at March 31, 2025, a $2.0 million decrease from December 31, 2024 and a $2.5 million decrease from March 31, 2024. Further, classified loans totaled $19.2 million at March 31, 2025, a $0.7 million decrease from December 31, 2024 and a $3.1 million decrease from March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.665 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $65.1 million, or 1.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $89.0 million, or 2.5%, over the first quarter of 2024.   Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily attributable to higher NOW account balances largely due to the seasonal increase in our public fund balances.   The increase over the first quarter of 2024 reflected growth in NOW, money market and certificate of deposit account balances which was mainly due to a combination of balances migrating from savings and noninterest bearing accounts, in addition to receiving new deposits from existing and new clients via various deposit strategies.     

At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $3.784 billion, an increase of $111.9 million, or 3.0%, over December 31, 2024, and an increase of $129.1 million, or 3.5%, over March 31, 2024.   The increase over December 31, 2024 was due to higher balances in all deposit categories. The increase over March 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher NOW account balances, largely due to the seasonal increase in public funds and increases in money market and certificates of deposit, partially offset by lower savings account balances. Total public funds balances were $648.0 million at March 31, 2025, $660.9 million at December 31, 2024, and $615.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Liquidity

The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $320.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $140.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase reflected higher average deposits (primarily seasonal public funds) and lower average loans.
    
At March 31, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.540 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $446 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.  

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio.  Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities.  At March 31, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.64 years and 2.10 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $15.4 million.    

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $512.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $495.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $448.3 million at March 31, 2024. For the first three months of 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $16.9 million, a net $3.6 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of stock of $2.4 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.4 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $4.1 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a common stock dividend of $4.1 million ($0.24 per share) and net adjustments totaling $1.9 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.

At March 31, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 19.20% compared to 18.64% at December 31, 2024 and 16.84% at March 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.08%, 15.54%, and 13.82%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.17%, 11.05%, and 10.45%, respectively, on these dates. At March 31, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 9.61% at March 31, 2025 compared to 9.51% and 8.53% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $12.1 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 9.33%.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes; the cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.

For Information Contact:

Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402. 8450

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 512,575   $ 495,317   $ 476,499   $ 460,999   $ 448,314  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     92,733     92,773     92,813     92,853     92,893  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   419,842     402,544     383,686     368,146     355,421  
Total Assets (GAAP)     4,461,233     4,324,932     4,225,316     4,225,695     4,259,922  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     92,733     92,773     92,813     92,853     92,893  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 4,368,500   $ 4,232,159   $ 4,132,503   $ 4,132,842   $ 4,167,029  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   9.61%     9.51%     9.28%     8.91%     8.53%  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   17,072,330     17,018,122     16,980,686     16,970,228     16,947,204  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 24.59   $ 23.65   $ 22.60   $ 21.69   $ 20.97  
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Unaudited
               
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2025   Dec 31, 2024   Mar 31, 2024  
EARNINGS              
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 16,858 $ 13,090 $ 12,557 $
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.99 $ 0.77 $ 0.74 $
PERFORMANCE              
Return on Average Assets (annualized)   1.58 % 1.22 % 1.21 %
Return on Average Equity (annualized)   13.32   10.60   11.07  
Net Interest Margin   4.22   4.17   4.01  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   32.39   31.34   32.06  
Efficiency Ratio   62.93 % 69.74 % 71.06 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY              
Tier 1 Capital   18.01 % 17.46 % 15.67 %
Total Capital   19.20   18.64   16.84  
Leverage   11.17   11.05   10.45  
Common Equity Tier 1   16.08   15.54   13.82  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   9.61   9.51   8.53  
Equity to Assets   11.49 % 11.45 % 10.52 %
ASSET QUALITY              
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   692.10 % 464.14 % 431.46 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.12   1.10   1.07  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   0.09   0.25   0.22  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO   0.17   0.25   0.25  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.10 % 0.15 % 0.16 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE              
High $ 38.27 $ 40.86 $ 31.34 $
Low   33.00   33.00   26.59  
Close $ 35.96 $ 36.65 $ 27.70 $
Average Daily Trading Volume   24,486   27,484   31,023  
               
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.
               


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Unaudited
                     
  2025     2024  
(Dollars in thousands) First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 78,521   $ 70,543   $ 83,431   $ 75,304   $ 73,642  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   446,042     321,311     261,779     272,675     231,047  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   524,563     391,854     345,210     347,979     304,689  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   461,224     403,345     336,187     310,941     327,338  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   517,176     567,155     561,480     582,984     603,386  
Other Equity Securities   2,315     2,399     6,976     2,537     3,445  
Total Investment Securities   980,715     972,899     904,643     896,462     934,169  
                     
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"):   21,441     28,672     31,251     24,022     24,705  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   184,393     189,208     194,625     204,990     218,298  
Real Estate - Construction   192,282     219,994     218,899     200,754     202,692  
Real Estate - Commercial   806,942     779,095     819,955     823,122     823,690  
Real Estate - Residential   1,040,594     1,028,498     1,023,485     1,012,541     1,012,791  
Real Estate - Home Equity   225,987     220,064     210,988     211,126     214,617  
Consumer   206,191     199,479     213,305     234,212     254,168  
Other Loans   3,227     14,006     461     2,286     3,789  
Overdrafts   1,154     1,206     1,378     1,192     1,127  
Total Loans Held for Investment   2,660,770     2,651,550     2,683,096     2,690,223     2,731,172  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (29,734 )   (29,251 )   (29,836 )   (29,219 )   (29,329 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   2,631,036     2,622,299     2,653,260     2,661,004     2,701,843  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   80,043     81,952     81,876     81,414     81,452  
Goodwill and Other Intangibles   92,733     92,773     92,813     92,853     92,893  
Other Real Estate Owned   132     367     650     650     1  
Other Assets   130,570     134,116     115,613     121,311     120,170  
Total Other Assets   303,478     309,208     290,952     296,228     294,516  
Total Assets $ 4,461,233   $ 4,324,932   $ 4,225,316   $ 4,225,695   $ 4,259,922  
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,363,739   $ 1,306,254   $ 1,330,715   $ 1,343,606   $ 1,361,939  
NOW Accounts   1,292,654     1,285,281     1,174,585     1,177,180     1,212,452  
Money Market Accounts   445,999     404,396     401,272     413,594     398,308  
Savings Accounts   511,265     506,766     507,604     514,560     530,782  
Certificates of Deposit   170,233     169,280     164,901     159,624     151,320  
Total Deposits   3,783,890     3,671,977     3,579,077     3,608,564     3,654,801  
                     
Repurchase Agreements   22,799     26,240     29,339     22,463     23,477  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   14,401     2,064     7,929     3,307     8,409  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   794     794     794     1,009     265  
Other Liabilities   73,887     75,653     71,974     69,987     65,181  
Total Liabilities   3,948,658     3,829,615     3,742,000     3,758,217     3,805,020  
                     
Temporary Equity   -     -     6,817     6,479     6,588  
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   171     170     169     169     169  
Additional Paid-In Capital   38,576     37,684     36,070     35,547     34,861  
Retained Earnings   476,715     463,949     454,342     445,959     435,364  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (2,887 )   (6,486 )   (14,082 )   (20,676 )   (22,080 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   512,575     495,317     476,499     460,999     448,314  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,461,233   $ 4,324,932   $ 4,225,316   $ 4,225,695   $ 4,259,922  
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 4,108,969   $ 3,974,431   $ 3,880,769   $ 3,883,382   $ 3,921,093  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,511,032     2,447,708     2,339,311     2,344,624     2,377,900  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 30.02   $ 29.11   $ 28.06   $ 27.17   $ 26.45  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   24.59     23.65     22.60     21.69     20.97  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   17,055     16,975     16,944     16,942     16,929  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   17,072     17,018     16,981     16,970     16,947  
 
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited                    
                     
    2025   2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans, including Fees $ 40,478 $ 41,453   $ 41,659 $ 41,138 $ 40,683
Investment Securities   5,808   4,694     4,155   4,004   4,244
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   3,496   3,596     3,514   3,624   1,893
Total Interest Income   49,782   49,743     49,328   48,766   46,820
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   7,383   7,766     8,223   8,579   7,594
Repurchase Agreements   164   199     221   217   201
Other Short-Term Borrowings   117   83     52   68   39
Subordinated Notes Payable   560   581     610   630   628
Other Long-Term Borrowings   11   11     11   3   3
Total Interest Expense   8,235   8,640     9,117   9,497   8,465
Net Interest Income   41,547   41,103     40,211   39,269   38,355
Provision for Credit Losses   768   701     1,206   1,204   920
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   40,779   40,402     39,005   38,065   37,435
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Deposit Fees   5,061   5,207     5,512   5,377   5,250
Bank Card Fees   3,514   3,697     3,624   3,766   3,620
Wealth Management Fees   5,763   5,222     4,770   4,439   4,682
Mortgage Banking Revenues   3,820   3,118     3,966   4,381   2,878
Other   1,749   1,516     1,641   1,643   1,667
Total Noninterest Income   19,907   18,760     19,513   19,606   18,097
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Compensation   26,248   26,108     25,800   24,406   24,407
Occupancy, Net   6,793   6,893     7,098   6,997   6,994
Other   5,660   8,781     10,023   9,038   8,770
Total Noninterest Expense   38,701   41,782     42,921   40,441   40,171
OPERATING PROFIT   21,985   17,380     15,597   17,230   15,361
Income Tax Expense   5,127   4,219     2,980   3,189   3,536
Net Income   16,858   13,161     12,617   14,041   11,825
Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   -   (71 )   501   109   732
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS 		$ 16,858 $ 13,090   $ 13,118 $ 14,150 $ 12,557
PER COMMON SHARE                    
Basic Net Income $ 0.99 $ 0.77   $ 0.77 $ 0.84 $ 0.74
Diluted Net Income   0.99   0.77     0.77   0.83   0.74
Cash Dividend $ 0.24 $ 0.23   $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.21
AVERAGE SHARES                    
Basic   17,027   16,946     16,943   16,931   16,951
Diluted   17,044   16,990     16,979   16,960   16,969
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
AND CREDIT QUALITY
Unaudited                    
                     
    2025     2024  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS                    
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 29,251   $ 29,836   $ 29,219   $ 29,329   $ 29,941  
Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities   -     -     -     -     (50 )
Provision for Credit Losses   1,083     1,085     1,879     1,129     932  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)   600     1,670     1,262     1,239     1,494  
Balance at End of Period $ 29,734   $ 29,251   $ 29,836   $ 29,219   $ 29,329  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.12 %   1.10 %   1.11 %   1.09 %   1.07 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   692.10 %   464.14 %   452.64 %   529.79 %   431.46 %
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                    
Balance at Beginning of Period   2,155   $ 2,522   $ 3,139   $ 3,121   $ 3,191  
Provision for Credit Losses   (323 )   (367 )   (617 )   18     (70 )
Balance at End of Period(1)   1,832     2,155     2,522     3,139     3,121  
ACL - DEBT SECURITIES                    
Provision for Credit Losses $ 8   $ (17 ) $ (56 ) $ 57   $ 58  
CHARGE-OFFS                    
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 168   $ 499   $ 331   $ 400   $ 282  
Real Estate - Construction   -     47     -     -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   -     -     3     -     -  
Real Estate - Residential   8     44     -     -     17  
Real Estate - Home Equity   -     33     23     -     76  
Consumer   865     1,307     1,315     1,061     1,550  
Overdrafts   570     574     611     571     638  
Total Charge-Offs $ 1,611   $ 2,504   $ 2,283   $ 2,032   $ 2,563  
RECOVERIES                    
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 75   $ 103   $ 176   $ 59   $ 41  
Real Estate - Construction   -     3     -     -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   3     33     5     19     204  
Real Estate - Residential   119     28     88     23     37  
Real Estate - Home Equity   9     17     59     37     24  
Consumer   481     352     405     313     410  
Overdrafts   324     298     288     342     353  
Total Recoveries $ 1,011   $ 834   $ 1,021   $ 793   $ 1,069  
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 600   $ 1,670   $ 1,262   $ 1,239   $ 1,494  
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)   0.09 %   0.25 %   0.19 %   0.18 %   0.22 %
CREDIT QUALITY                    
Nonaccruing Loans $ 4,296   $ 6,302   $ 6,592   $ 5,515   $ 6,798  
Other Real Estate Owned   132     367     650     650     1  
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 4,428   $ 6,669   $ 7,242   $ 6,165   $ 6,799  
                     
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 3,735   $ 4,311   $ 9,388   $ 5,672   $ 5,392  
Classified Loans   19,194     19,896     25,501     25,566     22,305  
                     
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.16 %   0.24 %   0.25 %   0.21 %   0.25 %
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate   0.17 %   0.25 %   0.27 %   0.23 %   0.25 %
NPAs as a % of Total Assets   0.10 %   0.15 %   0.17 %   0.15 %   0.16 %
                     
(1) Recorded in other liabilities
(2) Annualized
                     


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES
Unaudited
                                                                       
    First Quarter 2025     Fourth Quarter 2024     Third Quarter 2024     Second Quarter 2024     First Quarter 2024  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		 
ASSETS:                                                                      
Loans Held for Sale $ 24,726   $ 490   8.04 % $ 31,047   $ 976   7.89 % $ 24,570   $ 720   7.49 % $ 26,281     517   5.26 % $ 27,314   $ 563   5.99 %
Loans Held for Investment(1)   2,665,910     40,029   6.09     2,677,396     40,521   6.07     2,693,533     40,985   6.09     2,726,748     40,683   6.03     2,728,629     40,196   5.95  
                                                                       
Investment Securities                                                                      
Taxable Investment Securities   981,485     5,802   2.38     914,353     4,688   2.04     907,610     4,148   1.82     918,989     3,998   1.74     952,328     4,238   1.78  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)   845     9   4.32     849     9   4.31     846     10   4.33     843     9   4.36     856     10   4.34  
                                                                       
Total Investment Securities   982,330     5,811   2.38     915,202     4,697   2.04     908,456     4,158   1.82     919,832     4,007   1.74     953,184     4,248   1.78  
                                                                       
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   320,948     3,496   4.42     298,255     3,596   4.80     256,855     3,514   5.44     262,419     3,624   5.56     140,488     1,893   5.42  
                                                                       
Total Earning Assets   3,993,914   $ 49,826   5.06 %   3,921,900   $ 49,790   5.05 %   3,883,414   $ 49,377   5.06 %   3,935,280   $ 48,831   4.99 %   3,849,615   $ 46,900   4.90 %
                                                                       
Cash and Due From Banks   73,467               73,992               70,994               74,803               75,763            
Allowance for Credit Losses   (30,008 )             (30,107 )             (29,905 )             (29,564 )             (30,030 )          
Other Assets   297,660               293,884               291,359               291,669               295,275            
                                                                       
Total Assets $ 4,335,033             $ 4,259,669             $ 4,215,862             $ 4,272,188             $ 4,190,623            
                                                                       
LIABILITIES:                                                                      
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,317,425             $ 1,323,556             $ 1,332,305             $ 1,346,546             $ 1,344,188            
NOW Accounts   1,249,955   $ 3,854   1.25 %   1,182,073   $ 3,826   1.29 %   1,145,544   $ 4,087   1.42 %   1,207,643   $ 4,425   1.47 %   1,201,032   $ 4,497   1.51 %
Money Market Accounts   420,059     2,187   2.11     422,615     2,526   2.38     418,625     2,694   2.56     407,387     2,752   2.72     353,591     1,985   2.26  
Savings Accounts   507,676     176   0.14     504,859     179   0.14     512,098     180   0.14     519,374     176   0.14     539,374     188   0.14  
Time Deposits   170,367     1,166   2.78     167,321     1,235   2.94     163,462     1,262   3.07     160,078     1,226   3.08     138,328     924   2.69  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   2,348,057     7,383   1.28     2,276,868     7,766   1.36     2,239,729     8,223   1.46     2,294,482     8,579   1.50     2,232,325     7,594   1.37  
Total Deposits   3,665,482     7,383   0.82     3,600,424     7,766   0.86     3,572,034     8,223   0.92     3,641,028     8,579   0.95     3,576,513     7,594   0.85  
Repurchase Agreements   29,821     164   2.23     28,018     199   2.82     27,126     221   3.24     26,999     217   3.24     25,725     201   3.14  
Other Short-Term Borrowings   7,437     117   6.39     6,510     83   5.06     2,673     52   7.63     6,592     68   4.16     3,758     39   4.16  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     560   4.23     52,887     581   4.30     52,887     610   4.52     52,887     630   4.71     52,887     628   4.70  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   794     11   5.68     794     11   5.57     795     11   5.55     258     3   4.31     281     3   4.80  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   2,438,996   $ 8,235   1.37 %   2,365,077   $ 8,640   1.45 %   2,323,210   $ 9,117   1.56 %   2,381,218   $ 9,497   1.60 %   2,314,976   $ 8,465   1.47 %
                                                                       
Other Liabilities   65,211               73,130               73,767               72,634               68,295            
                                                                       
Total Liabilities   3,821,632               3,761,763               3,729,282               3,800,398               3,727,459            
Temporary Equity   -               6,763               6,443               6,493               7,150            
                                                                       
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   513,401               491,143               480,137               465,297               456,014            
                                                                       
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,335,033             $ 4,259,669             $ 4,215,862             $ 4,272,188             $ 4,190,623            
                                                                       
Interest Rate Spread     $ 41,591   3.69 %     $ 41,150   3.59 %     $ 40,260   3.49 %     $ 39,334   3.38 %     $ 38,435   3.43 %
                                                                       
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       49,826   5.06         49,790   5.05         49,377   5.06         48,831   4.99         46,900   4.90  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       8,235   0.84         8,640   0.88         9,117   0.93         9,497   0.97         8,465   0.88  
                                                                       
Net Interest Margin     $ 41,591   4.22 %     $ 41,150   4.17 %     $ 40,260   4.12 %     $ 39,334   4.02 %     $ 38,435   4.01 %
                                                                       
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more