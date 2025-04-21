Apellis Announces Craig Wheeler to Join the Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that Craig Wheeler, founder and chief executive officer of Headwaters Biotech Advisors, will join the Apellis Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Wheeler is a highly accomplished executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to the Apellis Board of Directors,” said Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, Apellis. “Craig is a seasoned leader, who has successfully grown biopharmaceutical companies into strong commercial organizations with robust pipelines. His expertise will be a tremendous asset to our Board as we continue to deliver innovative therapies to patients.”

Mr. Wheeler previously served as president and chief executive officer of Momenta Pharmaceuticals. During his 14-year tenure, he led the company from its early stages through multiple product launches and ultimately its acquisition by Johnson and Johnson in 2020. Prior to Momenta, he was president of Chiron Biopharmaceuticals, where he led a fully integrated global pharmaceutical business unit of approximately 2,500 global employees. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Amicus Therapeutics and previously served on the Board at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, the Generic Pharmaceutical Association, and the California Healthcare Institute.

“I have long admired Apellis’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients with significant unmet needs,” said Mr. Wheeler. “Having previously led an immunology company, I believe that Apellis’s portfolio and scientific approach are among the best in the industry. I look forward to joining the outstanding leadership team at Apellis.”

Mr. Wheeler holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



