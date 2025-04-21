Blue Moon Metals Appoints Boi Linh Doig as Vice-President, Mining

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. (“Blue Moon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MOON; OTCQX: BMOOF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Boi Linh Doig as Vice-President, Mining, as it continues to build out its management team to support the Company's continued growth in the development of its three polymetallic brownfield projects.

"We are delighted to welcome Boi Linh to our team,” said Christian Kargl-Simard, CEO of Blue Moon. “With her solid experience in underground mining within the challenging Red Lake Gold Camp over the last 20 years, she brings extensive expertise in both operational leadership and strategic mine planning and will be pivotal in the advancement of all three underground development projects.”

Mrs. Doig has over 20 years of underground experience in the mining industry. Most recently, she served as Principal Projects Engineer at Evolution Mining – Red Lake Operations, where she led a team in delivering several key projects resulting in significant cost savings and operational improvements. She has previously held several leadership roles, including Chief Mine Engineer with Newmont Goldcorp’s Red Lake Gold Mines, and Engineering Team Leader with Goldcorp at Musselwhite Mine. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional skills in managing multi-disciplinary engineering teams, optimizing mine operations, driving strategic initiatives, and executing projects that enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity. Mrs. Doig holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Mineral Engineering from the University of Toronto and is a licensed Professional Engineer with Professional Engineers of Ontario.

The Company has awarded a total of 25,000 restricted share units under the Company’s share compensation plan to an officer of the Company. The restricted share units will vest annually over a three-year period from the award date. The Company also granted a total of 60,000 incentive stock options under the Company’s share compensation plan to officers and employees of the Company with an exercise price of C$4.10 per stock option and are exercisable for a period of five years from date of grant and vesting over three years.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 3 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States and the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway. All 3 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. More information is available on the Company’s website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

