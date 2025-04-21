LA's Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Victims of Wrongful Termination due to Prostate Cancer

Trusted employment law firm in Los Angeles fights for the rights of employees facing dismissal due to medical conditions across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a prominent Southern California employment law firm, fights employees who have experienced wrongful termination due to prostate cancer. The firm serves clients throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, and Ventura Counties from its six office locations.

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers among men, and its diagnosis often requires frequent medical appointments, potential surgeries, and recovery periods that can impact employment. Under both California state law and federal legislation, employers are prohibited from terminating employees based on medical conditions such as prostate cancer.

"Both federal and state laws provide strong protections against wrongful termination due to cancer," said Michael Akopyan, spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "The Americans with Disabilities Act and California's Fair Employment and Housing Act (https://www.dor.ca.gov/Home/FairEmploymentAct) prohibit discrimination against individuals with serious medical conditions and require employers to provide reasonable accommodations."

It is not uncommon for employers to terminate employees with prostate cancer based on concerns about productivity, health insurance costs, or potential workflow disruptions. These actions may violate multiple laws, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) which provide employees with protection against discrimination based on a disability or medical condition.

Clients of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. have expressed satisfaction with the legal representation received. "I found Michael and Ani Akopyan thru Google, and I could not be more satisfied with the whole experience, they are the easiest people to work with and totally supportive and caring. They brought my case to a satisfying conclusion and I would recommend them to anyone," reported one client.

Another client stated, "I highly recommend Akopyan Law. They maintained great communication with me throughout the entire process. Thankful for their incredibly professional services."

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. offers complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights to help individuals determine if they have grounds for legal action.

Employees across Southern California who suspect wrongful dismissal due to prostate cancer or other medical conditions can contact Akopyan Law Firm for a no-cost case evaluation by calling (818) 509-9975 or visiting https://www.akopyanlaw.com/ to learn more about their rights and potential legal options.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/about-us/) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

