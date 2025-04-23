TiniFiber Expands Regional Presence with Appointment of Nikki Van Gemert as Northeast Regional Sales Manager

Nikki’s deep industry knowledge, client-first mindset, and results-driven approach makes her a tremendous asset as we continue , during this exciting phase of growth.” — Chris Pegge, VP; Sales of TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , a developer of innovative high-reliability, high-performance digital infrastructure, and the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiberoptical cabling solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Nikki Van Gemert as Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast.With over 29 years of experience in B2B sales and strategic account development, Nikki brings a proven track record of exceeding revenue targets and driving growth across highly competitive markets. She joins TiniFiber from TTI, Inc., and has also held impactful roles at Velcro, Allied Wire & Cable, and Anixter.Nikki’s strengths lie in consultative selling, territory expansion, and building enduring client relationships. Her experience spans a wide range of industries and complex sales cycles, making her a valuable addition to the team as TiniFiber continues to grow its national footprint.Chris Pegge, VP; Sales of TiniFiber, stated: “Nikki’s deep industry knowledge, client-first mindset, and results-driven approach makes her a tremendous asset as we continue , during this exciting phase of growth.”TiniFiber’s flagship product, Micro Armor Fiber, is a groundbreaking alternative to Aluminium Interlocking Armor (AIA) and has gained significant traction across the U.S. and Canada. The advanced Fiber Optic Cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional competing armored alternatives. This allows an increase in Fiber density while also improving durability. The patented Kevlar-steel design is also significantly more flexible than competing technologies and its reduced weight and size also simplifies and lowers the cost of installation.Nikki is based in the Northeast U.S., where she will focus on expanding relationships with end-users, integrators, and distribution partners across the region.For more information, please visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiberTiniFiberis an award-winning, U.S. Patented innovator redefining Fiber Optic industry standard with Micro Armor FiberCable. Offering unmatched durability, flexibility, and weight reduction, TiniFiber is the go-to choice for A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center applications. Its crush-proof, rodent-resistant, and stainless-steel armored construction makes it ideal for aerial, underground, and powered cable installations in the harshest environments.Press Contact:Ramona MarianoMarketing CoordinatorTiniFiberRamona@tinifiber.com

