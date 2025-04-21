XRP News: XploraDEX Presale Enters Final Hours—$XPL Token Distribution Begins This Week as XRP’s Smartest DEX Goes Live

ZURICH, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clock is down to its final ticks. With just a few hours left before the XploraDEX $XPL Presale closes, the XRP community is witnessing a final rush of activity as investors make their last move to be part of the most innovative DeFi project launching on XRPL.

XploraDEX , the first AI-powered decentralized exchange native to the XRP Ledger, with few tokens remaining, Traders and whales alike are racing against time to claim the remaining supply before the window shuts for good.

Join $XPL Presale

But there’s more: Token distribution begins this week. That means holders won’t have to wait weeks or months to see utility—they’ll be part of the first wave accessing staking, AI-powered dashboards, and trading incentives as soon as the rollout starts.

XploraDEX is redefining what it means to trade on-chain. The platform combines artificial intelligence with ultra-fast transaction speeds to offer:

Real-time AI-generated trade alerts

Automated trading strategies based on personal preferences

Dynamic market analysis tools

Launchpad access for early-stage XRPL projects

Staking pools and governance rights for $XPL holders



For those holding $XPL Token , early entry unlocks access to the platform’s most powerful features before the general market joins. The presale is the last chance to acquire the token at its lowest valuation—before it lists on XRPL DEXs.

Join $XPL Presale

With launch preparations in motion and token distribution imminent, early participants will enjoy first access to staking rewards, beta AI tools, and governance modules.

The buzz isn’t manufactured. Telegram channels are buzzing, wallet activity is spiking, and mentions of XploraDEX are dominating XRP crypto conversations. Analysts have already dubbed $XPL as the “AI breakout of the year” on XRPL.

Participate in $XPL Presale

For anyone still on the sidelines, the message is clear: act now or watch others capitalize. There are only hours left—and this is the final opportunity to position before the project shifts into activation mode.

Secure Your $XPL Tokens Before the Presale Closes: https://sale.xploradex.io

Live Updates on Launch: Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XploraDEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/242ca3c9-7560-4895-bf30-e031dae77259

XploraDEX XploraDEX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.