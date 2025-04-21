Elite Launches in New York City with Revolutionary In-Home Fitness Technology Featuring 3D Body Scanning by ShapeScale

NEW YORK ,BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Home Fitness, the nation’s premier in-home personal training service, has officially launched in New York City. It brings its signature blend of luxury, convenience, and cutting-edge technology to the city that never sleeps. And with it comes a game-changing approach to fitness: a 90-minute concierge consultation that includes 3D body composition DEXA scanning powered by ShapeScale.New Yorkers can now book an elevated in-home fitness experience that includes a detailed performance assessment, full-body imaging, goal analysis, and a sample training session—all before committing to a program.“Launching in New York means meeting the highest expectations,” said Luis Mendonca, Founder and CEO of Elite Home Fitness. “That’s why we’ve paired our signature white-glove training experience with ShapeScale’s industry-leading body scan technology—giving our clients a premium consultation process like no other.”What to Expect from the Elite NYC ConsultationThe exclusive 90-minute evaluation is designed for busy professionals, high-achievers, and discerning individuals who want more than just another fitness pitch—they want proof, performance, and personalization.✅ 1. ShapeScale 3D Body Composition ScanUsing cutting-edge ShapeScale technology, Elite trainers capture a full 3D image of the client’s body in just minutes. The scan provides DEXA-level data, mapping:Fat distributionMuscle volumePostural alignmentVisual transformation trackingThis is the same level of insight used by elite athletes and medical professionals—delivered right in the client’s home or luxury apartment.“It’s precise, it’s visual, and it helps clients immediately understand their body in a new way,” said David Thompson, Director of Personal Training.✅ 2. Functional Performance TestingNext, trainers run a full strength, mobility, and movement screen, assessing:Joint mobilityFunctional imbalancesCardiovascular readinessCore and strength benchmarksThis lays the foundation for safe, sustainable progress and custom program design.✅ 3. Goal-Driven Lifestyle & Wellness PlanningClients are guided through a one-on-one strategy session, where Elite’s team listens to:Health goalsTime availabilityInjury historyLifestyle needsFrom there, they map out a clear custom program strategy, tailored to fit busy NYC schedules.✅ 4. Private 20-Minute Sample WorkoutThe consultation wraps with a 20-minute curated training session, giving clients a true preview of what Elite Home Fitness sessions feel like. Expect top-tier instruction, energy, and professionalism—all within the comfort of home.Exclusively Available in New YorkThis high-end consultation package is now available to all new clients across Manhattan, with service expansion underway for Brooklyn and surrounding boroughs.From the Upper East Side to Tribeca, SoHo to Central Park West—Elite trainers are now stepping into New York’s most elegant residences, equipped with ShapeScale, dumbbells, mats, and unmatched expertise.“Our clients are CEOs, entrepreneurs, and parents who demand results—but don’t want to waste time commuting to a gym,” said Mendonca. “Elite Home Fitness exists for that reason. And now, New Yorkers can access the most efficient, luxurious fitness service in the country.”About ShapeScale TechnologyShapeScale is a revolutionary 3D body imaging system that delivers hospital-grade accuracy with zero invasiveness. Clients simply step on the scale, and a robotic arm captures their full body image, measuring everything from circumference to lean mass, posture to fat percentage.Unlike traditional scales or calipers, ShapeScale offers:Full visual representation of physical changeSide-by-side transformation trackingData you can see and understand instantlyFor trainers, it means smarter program design. For clients, it means instant motivation and progress you can trust.Why Elite Home Fitness?With a reputation as the Uber of personal training, Elite Home Fitness has dominated the in-home training market in Boston, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. The NYC launch marks a new era of high-performance luxury fitness, one that blends:White-glove serviceScience-backed planningFlexible schedulingResults-driven programmingEvery trainer is hand-selected, certified, background-checked, and trained in Elite’s luxury protocol. Whether the session takes place in a high-rise penthouse, a brownstone, or a private office gym, the experience remains elite.“We’re not just training bodies. We’re delivering transformation,” said Amy Puchini, Head of Wellness. “Our job is to meet people where they are—physically, emotionally, and literally—in their home.”How to BookElite’s 90-minute NYC consultation experience is now open for reservations. Sessions are limited and tailored per client, with concierge scheduling available 7 days a week.To book your private evaluation, visit:About Elite Home FitnessFounded by Luis Mendonca, Elite Home Fitness is the fastest-growing in-home personal training company in the Northeast. With a mission to make wellness effortless and results-focused, the company provides customized programs for strength, weight loss, post-rehab, and lifestyle transformation.Every program includes:One-on-one training with a dedicated coachReal-time progress tracking via EverfitNutritional guidanceOptional ShapeScale progress scansConcierge-level service from the first sessionNow proudly serving New York City.

