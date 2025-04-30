MeTime Healing Receives $125,000 Technology Innovation Grant to Advance AI-Powered Mental Health Platform

MeTime Healing uses AI to power its mental health support platform

Digital platform aims to reduce stigma, strengthen emotional resilience, and build community through culturally responsive mental health support

This grant will help us accelerate our mission of building inclusive, supportive communities through real-time digital tools designed for long-term well-being.” — Feri Naseh

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MeTime Healing LLC , a behavioral health and wellness company based in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been awarded a $125,000 conditional grant from the Montgomery County Technology Innovation Fund to support the development of its AI-powered mental health support platform.The platform, which emphasizes culturally sensitive care, aims to bridge critical service gaps for individuals experiencing behavioral health challenges by offering virtual peer support, emotional resilience training, and interactive self-help tools. Through its proprietary Triple-A approach—Accessibility, Affordability, and Adaptability—MeTime Healing seeks to create stigma-free spaces for healing and growth, particularly for underrepresented and underserved communities.“Millions of people with behavioral health needs face persistent barriers to recovery, from social stigma to a lack of affordable, relevant support,” said Feri Naseh, MBA, Founder and CEO of MeTime Healing. “This grant will help us accelerate our mission of building inclusive, supportive communities through real-time digital tools designed for long-term well-being.”The funding from Montgomery County will enable MeTime Healing to enhance its technology and expand its impact across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. The company’s innovative platform is designed to foster digital community connections and promote preventative behavioral health strategies tailored to diverse populations.The Technology Innovation Fund reflects Montgomery County’s commitment to supporting scalable technology solutions with the potential to improve public well-being. The initiative provides early-stage funding to promising startups and businesses focused on addressing critical social needs through innovative platforms and products."On behalf of Montgomery County, Maryland, I wish to extend congratulations to MeTime Healing LLC for being awarded a $125,000 grant from the Technology Innovation Fund," said Mark Elrich, county executive. "This grant program is a tangible demonstration of Montgomery County, Maryland’s commitment to its business community. I understand that this grant will facilitate the MeTime Healing & Wellness: AI-Powered Mental Health Support Platform project and enable MeTime Healing LLC’s further growth in Montgomery County, Maryland."For more information about MeTime Healing and its programs, visit www.metimehealing.com . To learn more about the Technology Innovation Fund and Founders Fund and to apply, visit www.fedtech.io/accelerators/mcg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.