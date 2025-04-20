Boston Hemp Launches New Line of Premium THCa Concentrates

Hanover, MA , April 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Hemp Inc., a leader in compliant hemp-derived cannabis, today announced the launch of its new line of premium THCa concentrates, now available to consumers nationwide. The new lineup includes THCa dabs, THCa shatter, THCa diamonds, badder, and isolate powder—delivering a high-potency experience for both recreational and wellness-minded users.





The launch coincides with April 20 (4/20), a cultural landmark for the cannabis community and a key date for innovation across the hemp industry. Products are available exclusively through bostonhempinc.com, including the company’s THCa category page and dedicated THCa Flower section.

A New Standard in Legal Cannabis Extracts

The new THCa products were developed to meet growing demand for federally legal, high-purity cannabis alternatives. Boston Hemp formulates all products in alignment with the 2018 Farm Bill and ensures every item contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, as required by federal law.

“The interest in THCa flower and extracts continues to grow rapidly,” said Brandon Gadles, CEO of Boston Hemp Inc. “Our latest line of concentrates offers customers more variety, more potency, and the ability to enjoy cannabis in a legally compliant way—whether they’re into dabs, shatter, or full-spectrum isolate.”

This expanded product line supports a broader portfolio that already includes THCa edibles, THCa flower for sale, and infused wellness options. Every product comes with third-party lab verification and transparent sourcing information.

Now Available: THCa Concentrates & More

The new lineup includes:

THCa Diamonds : Sparkling crystalized form offering ultra-high THCa purity

: Sparkling crystalized form offering ultra-high THCa purity THCa Badder : Smooth, whipped texture ideal for dabbing

: Smooth, whipped texture ideal for dabbing THCa Shatter : Glassy extract with fast onset effects

: Glassy extract with fast onset effects THCa Isolate Powder : Pure THCa for custom formulations

: Pure THCa for custom formulations THCa Flower: High-quality flower options still available in multiple strains

All products are available for online purchase and shipping through Boston Hemp’s THCa shop.

About Boston Hemp Inc.

Boston Hemp Inc. is a federally compliant hemp company offering a wide array of cannabis alternatives including THCa flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. With a commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation, the company serves customers across the U.S. looking for accessible, high-performance hemp products.

To learn more, visit bostonhempinc.com.





Press inquiries

Boston Hemp Inc.

https://bostonhempinc.com

Brandon Gadles

CEO, Boston Hemp Inc.

brandon@bostonhempire.com







Legal Disclaimer:

