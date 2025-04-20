Keynote Speaker and Combatives Expert Chris Harris Extends 'Warrior Maker' Training to Corporate Leaders

Chris Harris Speaking

Elite Mental Toughness Training Now Available to Business Executives and Sales Professionals Through Keynote Speaking and Executive Coaching Programs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Harris, internationally recognized close-quarters combat expert known as "the Warrior Maker," announces the expansion of his keynote speaking and executive coaching services to meet growing demand from corporate clients seeking breakthrough performance through mental toughness training.

Drawing on nearly 30 years of experience training elite military personnel, Harris has developed a proprietary approach to mental conditioning that translates battlefield resilience into business success. His methodology has been proven effective across 500+ organizations in more than 60 countries.

"Over the past few decades, I have witnessed an almost immediate transformation in countless people's lives as they adopt the principles I teach relating to mindset, self-motivation, and purpose," explains Harris. "Once someone understands the universal laws for attaining success, they become unstoppable, as long as they continue to do the work!"

Harris's corporate training focuses on aligning mindset with goals to achieve sustainable results. His speaking engagements cover essential business topics including prospecting, pipeline development, emotional intelligence, negotiation, objection handling, and psychological safety.

Corporate clients praise Harris's ability to drive meaningful change. "What stood out the most was Chris's ability to connect with us on a personal level," says Ryann Morrow, Senior Director of Sales Development at nTop. "He shared incredible stories and real-life examples that hit home for each and every one of us. His passion for setting the right mindset was infectious and got us all fired up!"

Harris brings exceptional credentials to his work. As founder of Roku Jutsu, an elite close-quarters combat system, he has trained hundreds of groups, including law enforcement, federal agencies, military, and special forces for the U.S. and its global allies. He has been inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame, holds the rank of Grand Master, and serves on the U.S. Ju-Jitsu Technical Committee. He is also a Forbes Council and Business Executive for National Security (BENS) member.

As an author, Harris has written 10 books, including "The Complete Idiot's Guide to Self-Defense" and his proprietary sales methodology in "Phase Selling." His autobiography "I Go Thru" uses personal experiences from his challenging childhood to demonstrate resilience principles. His latest release, “7 Rivals of Success,” promises to be a hit.

"Chris's content measures up to a high standard. It is powerful. We engage with it, embrace it, implement it, and we are changed," says John Hammond, President and Founder of Indicate Technologies. "If you are looking to move forward and become more effective in your role, engage with Chris and see what happens!"

Organizations interested in Harris's keynote speaking engagements or executive coaching programs can schedule a complimentary discovery call through his website.

About Chris Harris

Chris Harris is a keynote speaker, executive coach, and mindset expert with nearly 30 years of experience training elite performers from military special forces to corporate executives. His clients include executive leaders, heads of state, military generals, and professional athletes. Harris has authored ten books and provided sales performance training to hundreds of companies from over 60 countries. As an award-winning inventor, he has patented several products related to personal safety and serves on multiple boards. He is a member of the Forbes Council and Business Executives for National Security (BENS) and is a U.S. military veteran.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.