Shake N Bake Records Launches in California, Debuting New Music with Three Fresh Tracks

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shake N Bake Records, a new startup record label, is thrilled to announce its official launch and the release of three brand-new songs available on all major music platforms. The label's in-house band, Mystics of Tomorrow, has two new tracks, " Our Day Will Come " and " Cascading Lights ," while solo artist Bud Burke contributes the single " No More Games ."Founded by Damien Sisson, the bass player for the Grammy-nominated thrash metal band Death Angel, Shake N Bake Records is on a mission to bring high-quality, diverse music to listeners everywhere. "Our goal is to provide a platform for artists of all genres to share their unique sounds and connect with fans," said Sisson. "We believe music has the power to bring people together, and we're excited to play a role in that process."In addition to releasing new music each month, Shake N Bake Records will offer a full suite of services for artists, including mixing, mastering, marketing support and more. The label's website will also feature an online merchandise store, allowing fans to show their support for the artists and the Shake N Bake Records brand."We want Shake N Bake Records to be a one-stop-shop for music lovers," Sisson continued. "Whether you're looking for the latest release from Mystics of Tomorrow, discovering a new artist like Bud Burke, Dylan Patrick, Jordn Wolf, Damien Sisson, Alex Torres or searching for the perfect band t-shirt, we've got you covered." "We're not just a label - we're a community of artists and music enthusiasts who are passionate about discovering and elevating new talent."The launch of Shake N Bake Records comes at a time when the music industry is rapidly evolving, with more and more artists seeking alternative avenues to reach their audiences. By embracing a direct-to-consumer model and focusing on the needs of both artists and listeners, the label aims to disrupt the traditional music industry and provide a fresh, innovative approach to music discovery and consumption."We're thrilled to be a part of this exciting new chapter in the music world," Sisson concluded. "With Shake N Bake Records, we're not just launching a record label – we're building a community of music enthusiasts who share our passion for great tunes and unforgettable experiences."To learn more about Shake N Bake Records and to stream the latest releases, visit shakenbakerecords.com or follow them on social media.About Shake N Bake Records:Shake N Bake Records is a startup record label dedicated to bringing diverse, high-quality music to listeners everywhere. Founded by Damien Sisson, the label's in-house band is Mystics of Tomorrow, will release new music from a variety of artists each month. Shake N Bake Records offers a full suite of services for artists, including mixing, mastering, and marketing support, as well as an online merchandise store for fans.Shake N Bake Recordshello@shakenbakerecords.com

