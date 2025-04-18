Easter 2025: 'You Matter to Jesus'—Jim Cymbala and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Invite All to Celebrate

Pastor Jim Cymbala to Lead Sunrise and Easter Sunday Services on April 20

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Easter Sunday, April 20, the Brooklyn Tabernacle will open its doors for a powerful day of worship and spiritual renewal under the leadership of Pastor Jim Cymbala . With four scheduled services, including an Easter sunrise gathering, the church is inviting the extended community to reflect on this year’s compelling theme: “You Matter to Jesus.”Easter is a sacred time that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the Brooklyn Tabernacle is committed to creating a welcoming, transformative experience for all attendees. The sunrise service, traditionally known for its tranquil beauty and deep sense of reflection, will be followed by two services filled with inspiring worship, uplifting music from the award-winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, and a compelling message from Pastor Cymbala. On Sunday afternoon, a fourth service will be held for those who speak Spanish.“This Easter, we want everyone to know that they are seen, valued, and deeply loved,” said Pastor Jim Cymbala. “In a world filled with uncertainty, the message of the resurrection reminds us that there is hope, purpose, and a Savior who cares for every soul. ‘You Matter to Jesus’ is a truth we hope connects with every person.”Known for heartfelt messages and an emphasis on prayer, Pastor Cymbala has led the Brooklyn Tabernacle for more than five decades. His dedication to spiritual renewal, prayer, and outreach continues to touch lives in New York City and around the world. Under the leadership of Cymbala’s wife, Carol, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir has earned national accolades, including Grammy and Dove Awards, becoming a beloved emblem of faith-filled music.All are welcome to attend the Easter services, whether longtime members or first-time guests. Doors will open early for the sunrise service, with additional seating available to accommodate anticipated overflow. The church encourages people to arrive early and bring family and friends to share in this meaningful celebration.For those unable to attend in person, the services will be streamed live on the Brooklyn Tabernacle’s website and YouTube channel, ensuring that the message of Easter reaches as many hearts as possible.Jim Cymbala is the senior pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle in Brooklyn, New York, and a highly regarded speaker on faith, prayer, and spiritual renewal. His work has reached millions through his sermons, books, and conferences, inspiring a deeper commitment to biblical principles. Cymbala continues to be a leading voice in encouraging believers to seek God passionately and fervently through prayer.###For more information about Jim Cymbala and the Easter services, visit www.brooklyntabernacle.org XXX

