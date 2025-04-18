Blake Smeltz Releases Stirring New Single, 'Good Faith'

Cover art for "Good Faith" by Blake Smeltz Blake Smeltz; Image by Colby Smeltz

“Good Faith” explores love, loss, and staying grounded through life’s toughest trials.

‘Good Faith’ is for those who are lost but have someone, or had someone, who helped keep their head on straight...This is not only a song that’s relatable, it tells a story that’s real.” — Blake Smeltz

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country artist Blake Smeltz, continues to establish his place in the genre with the release of his latest single, "Good Faith" . ​

Sweet, powerful and relatable, the track blends tender storytelling with Smeltz’s signature raspy vocals, echoing influences like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock, while continuing to define a voice all his own.

The single tells the story of a man looking back on a lost love, a woman named Faith, who served as a partner and a guiding light. Through vivid imagery and heartfelt lyrics, Smeltz traces the emotional terrain of their relationship, her passing, and how her memory keeps him grounded. With lines like “I’ll stay sober, I’ll get older, I’ll keep that devil up off my shoulder / Just trying to keep this faith—good faith,” the song captures the weight of grief, the resolve of growth, and the struggle to stay true to oneself. Set against a stripped-down, soulful arrangement, Smeltz leans into real vulnerability and resilience with equal force.

"Good Faith" was produced by Charlotte Avenue Entertainment. It's the second single from Smeltz’s upcoming album, 'Heartbreak Highway', slated for release in July. With this track, Smeltz continues to establish himself as an exceptionally honest and sonically grounded new voice in country music.

About Blake Smeltz :

Blake Smeltz - a native of Evington, Virginia, has always felt a deep connection to nature, a bond that resonates throughout his music. A self-taught artist who wears his heart on his sleeve, Blake merges sharp songwriting with captivating storytelling to craft songs that are both authentic and engaging. His raspy voice and tenderhearted approach allow him to forge meaningful connections with listeners, drawing them into his world.

Inspired by country legends like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, and Jason Aldean, Blake seamlessly navigates genres, blending elements of country-rock, singer-songwriter, and everything in between. In 2023, he debuted with Demos From the 434, a project that ignited his passion for music and set him on a promising path in country music. Blake’s artistry is a unique blend of Zach Bryan’s introspective lyrics and Luke Combs’ soulful style, enriched by his own powerful voice and heartfelt storytelling.

Outside of music, his passions for motorcycle rides, racecars, and life on the open road fuel his adventurous spirit and inspire his creative process.

Rooted in the stillness of nature and the beauty of God’s creation, Blake channels these experiences into lyrics that resonate deeply with his audience. With his passion for music and a life lived boldly, Blake Smeltz is poised to take country music to exciting new horizons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.