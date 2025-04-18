Elyon Dubai Launches Bold New Perfume Collection Designed for Power and Presence

Elyon Dubai Elyon Dubai Founders Michella, Co-founder of Elyon Dubai

Elyon Dubai introduces five new unisex perfumes, blending rare ingredients and bold craftsmanship for a truly lasting fragrance experience.

Perfume should never whisper—it should speak boldly of who you are.” — Kristan de Graaf

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elyon Dubai , the luxury fragrance house known for its rare oil concentration and master-level craftsmanship, has launched five exclusive perfumes and fragrances crafted for individuals who seek legacy, presence, and long-lasting impact. These additions include Aria, Infinity, Himeros, and the Elyon Ultimate Experience Package, marking a bold evolution in the brand’s perfume philosophy.From rare wood extractions to 35-month aging processes, Elyon Dubai sets itself apart in an industry saturated with synthetic scents and mass production. Every drop in the Elyon Dubai Perfumes Collections tells a story—one of time, power, and unwavering dedication to excellence.About the CollectionAriaA vibrant unisex scent that blends citrus, floral, and woody tones. Designed for refreshing confidence, Aria is perfect for day-to-night elegance with a whisper of lightness.InfinityThe signature perfume of Elyon Dubai, Infinity is a sophisticated blend of soft florals and rich wood notes. Timeless, elegant, and unforgettable, it's a fragrance that leaves a lasting impression.HimerosCrafted for those who dare to stand out, Himeros is bold, assertive, and unforgettable. Deep, rare notes combine to create a scent that commands attention and respect.Elyon Ultimate Experience PackageIdeal for those seeking discovery, this exclusive tester box includes 2 x Infinity and 2 x Himeros vials (5ml each). It’s a premium invitation into the world of Elyon Dubai Perfumes Collections.Why Elyon Dubai Perfumes Stand Out“Most perfumes are made in months—ours take years,” says Kristan De Graaf, CEO of Elyon Dubai. “We use rare oils aged for over 35 months to create scents that last more than 24 hours—even after a shower.”Elyon Dubai boasts a rare 40% oil concentration, far above industry standards, guaranteeing a long-lasting unisex fragrance experience. Each bottle is formulated with aged oud, amber wood, and battola wood, chosen for their richness and depth. These ingredients are not only rare—they are timeless.Perfumes and Fragrances That Define YouPerfumes are more than scents—they are symbols of presence, memory, and personal identity. Elyon Dubai’s unisex fragrances cater to modern individuals who value sophistication and uniqueness over trends.Kristan De Graaf, CEO of Elyon Dubai, states:“Perfume should never whisper—it should speak boldly of who you are.”This belief is reflected in every scent created under the Elyon name. Whether you're walking into a boardroom or a private evening, Elyon Dubai ensures your scent speaks before you do.Voices from the FoundersMichella, Co-founder of Elyon Dubai, shared:“We created Elyon not just as a fragrance brand, but as a legacy. Each bottle holds stories crafted through patience, luxury, and raw excellence.”Julian De Graaf, Spokesperson, added:“With Aria, Infinity, and Himeros, we’ve created more than perfumes. We’ve captured presence. We’ve distilled moments that deserve to last forever.”About Elyon DubaiElyon Dubai is not just a perfume brand—it is a movement toward eternal luxury and excellence. At its heart lies a process that few dare to replicate: a fragrance transformation spanning 35 months, using only the rarest oils and traditional maturation techniques. This commitment ensures a 40% oil concentration and a 24-hour+ wear time.It is power in a bottle—a wearable legacy for those who choose bold elegance and authenticity.For press or product inquiries, contact:📧 info@elyondubai.com📞 +971 50 166 1194

