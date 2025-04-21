'Essential Pillars,' the Profound New Book by Dr. Jay Grossman, Offers a Blueprint for Lasting Success and Fulfillment

Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Jay Grossman’s transformative book offers a fresh perspective on living a life of purpose, one that leads to lasting success and true happiness.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when personal and professional lives are more fractured than ever, renowned author and thought leader Dr. Jay Grossman — founder of Concierge Dentistry and the life-changing nonprofit Homeless Not Toothless, which provides essential dental care to those in need — offers a powerful new roadmap to wholeness and success in his latest release, Essential Pillars: The Three Proven Keys to Success and Happiness.

This transformative book introduces readers to the three core pillars of life: Prosperity, People, and Personal, that, when balanced and activated, unlock genuine contentment and sustainable success across every domain of living.

To purchase a copy of Essential Pillars, click here: https://bit.ly/4jiQ7Kk

In Essential Pillars, Dr. Grossman proposes a bold but simple idea: success isn’t one-dimensional. True fulfillment isn’t found in just financial gain, social status, or personal well-being; it emerges from the integration of all three. This revolutionary framework helps readers examine where they are thriving, where they are struggling, and most importantly, how to align every part of their life. Find out why Essential Pillars was #1 in four of Amazon’s categories: Happiness, Personal Finance, & Personal Money Management.

“To see success across your life as a whole, and feel real contentment behind all of it,” Dr. Grossman writes, “you need to know how to harness the power of the three Ps. That’s what this book is about. That’s how transformation begins.”

Whether you're a high-performing professional feeling unfulfilled, someone rebuilding after burnout, or a curious seeker of personal growth, Essential Pillars meets you where you are and guides you toward where "you" want to be.

"As a 4th degree jiu-jitsu black belt and someone who has dedicated himself to mastering all elements of the human experience, I've read thousands of self-help and personal development books. Dr. Grossman's Essential Pillars stands out as exceptional among them." – JJ Spartan.

In this book, readers will:

- Discover what true Prosperity means - beyond money - to include purpose, impact, and freedom

- Learn how to strengthen "your" People pillar by cultivating deeper relationships, emotional intelligence, and trust

- Reconnect with "your" Personal core through health, mindset, and self-leadership

- Gain practical tools, reflection prompts, and real-world strategies to apply the three Ps to apply the three Essential Pillars of daily life

More than a self-help manual, Essential Pillars is a life-altering philosophy backed by decades of Dr. Grossman’s experience in healthcare, leadership, and mentoring. Each page challenges readers to stop living on autopilot and start designing a life that is whole, meaningful, and entirely their own.

Essential Pillars is available now at major retailers and online bookstores.

About the Author:

Dr. Jay Grossman is a respected medical professional, public health advocate, and author known for his passion for human-centered leadership and life transformation. With decades of experience guiding others to success in both professional and personal realms, Dr. Grossman brings clarity, compassion, and actionable insight to those ready to lead more fulfilling lives.

Dr. Grossman can be reached at:

Essential Pillars for information on his book: https: //www.amazon.com/dp/1966395914

Homeless Not Toothless, a 501(C)3) non-profit that has provided over $11 million in pro-bono dental care: https://www.homelessnottoothless.org/

https://www.conciergedentistry.com/ for dental care

https://www.conciergedentistry.com/expert-testimony for expert witness

Legal Disclaimer:

