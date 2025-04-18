Man's Journey of Recovery Inspires Creation of Spiritual Podcast

Latter Day Faith logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's content-saturated digital world, Kenneth Phair has transformed his personal redemption story into a weekly podcast offering spiritual guidance to those seeking connection.

Phair, who describes his early life as chaotic before being adopted at 18 months old, launched Latter Day Faith, a weekly podcast released every Sunday without advertisements. Each episode features personal reflections on spiritual healing, scripture, emotional growth, and faith in Jesus Christ.

"It's not a product—it's a prayer. It's not just a show—it's a lifeline," Phair explains, contrasting his creation with typical content consumption.

Unlike many spiritual programs that rely on interview formats, Phair's podcast focuses exclusively on solo reflections designed to create an intimate listening experience for his audience.

Phair's background includes years navigating gang involvement in California and battling substance abuse. His educational pursuits were derailed when he was removed from college due to homelessness.

The turning point in his life came through what he describes as a profound spiritual dream where he was being pursued by demons.

"Right when they were about to consume me, I cried out to my Heavenly Father. A light broke through, and a hand reached down. It was my father—the one I had a broken relationship with—who said, 'Everything will be alright,'" Phair recounts.

This experience led to his baptism into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Today, he serves as a Primary teacher in Orem, Utah, where he lives with his wife, Dr. Sarah Phair, and their daughter. The family is scheduled for a temple sealing ceremony on May 1, 2025.

While the podcast includes elements of Latter-day Saint theology, Phair emphasizes that his content welcomes diverse listeners. "This is not a podcast that tells you what to believe," he explains. "It's a space for transformation, for healing, for remembering who you really are."

The podcast's underlying message resonates across faith backgrounds: "No one is too far gone. No soul is invisible to God. Redemption is not only possible—it's promised."

Phair has created what he calls "a sanctuary made of sound and spirit" for listeners navigating their own spiritual journeys. Support options for the podcast start at $2.50 monthly, providing subscribers with bonus content while funding production and growth.

"You are seen. You are welcome. And you are loved," summarizes Phair, describing his podcast's core message. "That's the message of Latter Day Faith. And it's one the world needs now more than ever."

