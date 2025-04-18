PALSONIC CONFIRMS SUCCESSFUL TRANSITION FROM BRICKS AND MORTAR SELLING OF ELECTRONICS TO ONLINE RETAILING

Palsonic

Family-owned group Palsonic confirmed to Sennza Media that they had now successfully repositioned their operation to an online electronics retailer to Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palsonic Group brought the first black and white TV to Australia, then they brought the first ever colour TV under their brand name Princess. In 2025, they have now transitioned from bricks and mortar retailing. The management have continued to embrace innovation by selling the best value TV’s to Australian households online via their website.In true family tradition, they have followed the way consumers are now buying via the world wide web by repositioning their business to sell online and in doing so offer the best prices possible.The company has been uniting families with top-quality and innovative electronics for over 40 years. The group started with sewing machines, then quickly expanded into televisions, audio equipment, and home appliances. Today, Palsonic is recognised as Australia’s best value electronics brand, known for reliable, high-quality products designed for Australian homes.Nihal Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Palsonic said this when interviewed by Sennza Media , “Consumers are now wanting to buy from the convenience and comfort of their home or office and at the same time get great value by buying direct. Sales from Palsonic’s latest TV offers have confirmed the move to sell online is clearly being welcomed and snapped up by consumers across Australia.”Palsonic value quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. They source their products from trusted manufacturers in Southeast Asia and rigorously test them for Australian conditions. Their commitment to delivering exceptional value and caring for customers’ needs has been the cornerstone of their success for over 40 years. They are proud to have sold more than 10 million products into Australian households, a marketplace were reliability matters.Palsonic’s mission is to be Australia’s leading value electronics company, offering Australian households innovative and reliable electronic products that enhance everyday life. They are dedicated to maintaining the trust of their customers by consistently delivering best value, affordable, high-quality electronics, ensuring Palsonic remains a trusted name in Australian households and will do so for decades to come.To learn more about Palsonic and their range of products available online, visit the website here: https://palsonic.com.au About PalsonicPalsonic is proudly Australian family owned and has been selling top-quality and innovative electronics to Australian families for over 40 years. The electronics group starting with sewing machines, then quickly expanded into televisions, audio equipment, and home appliances. Today, Palsonic is recognised as Australia’s best value electronics brand, known for reliable, high-quality products designed for Australian homes.

