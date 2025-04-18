Sinexcel-RE Equipment Unveils Advanced Battery Testing Solutions to Propel Green Energy Innovation

Inside view of Sinexcel-RE’s battery test equipment factory, showcasing rows of advanced testing units meticulously assembled for precision and reliability in battery performance evaluation.

Sinexcel-RE launches advanced battery testing systems to boost EV, energy storage, and IT solutions with high precision and efficiency.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sinexcel Renewable Energy Equipment (Sinexcel-RE), a leading innovator in power electronics and renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest suite of advanced battery testing systems. These state-of-the-art solutions are designed to enhance the performance, safety, and efficiency of battery technologies across various sectors, including electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage, and IT infrastructure.Comprehensive Battery Testing Systems for Diverse ApplicationsSinexcel-RE's new product lineup includes:Milliampere-Level Test System: Ideal for testing small-scale batteries, this system offers precise measurements with voltage accuracy up to 0.02% F.S. and current accuracy up to 0.02% F.S.IT Battery Test System: Dedicated for testing IT applications, it provides reliable testing with voltage accuracy up to 0.02% F.S. and current accuracy up to 0.05% F.S. EV Battery Test System : Tailored for electric vehicle batteries, this system ensures high precision and safety, supporting various testing needs.High-Performance EV Battery Test System: Designed for high-power EV batteries, it delivers exceptional performance with voltage accuracy up to 0.02% F.S. and current accuracy up to 0.02% F.S.Battery Module (60V–300V) Test System: Suitable for testing battery modules, it offers reliable performance with voltage accuracy up to 0.02% F.S. and current accuracy up to 0.02% F.S.Battery PACK (500V–1000V) Test System: Built for testing high-voltage battery packs, this system ensures safety and efficiency with voltage accuracy up to 0.02% F.S. and current accuracy up to 0.02% F.S.High-Volt Storage Battery Cluster Test System: Optimized for energy storage applications, it provides precise testing to ensure the reliability of battery clusters.These systems are equipped with advanced features such as regenerative discharge technology with up to 96% efficiency, multi-channel configurations for large-scale testing, and high-speed response times of up to 2ms. They are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern battery technologies, ensuring accurate and efficient testing processes.Innovative Solutions for Optimized TestingSinexcel-RE also introduces two innovative solutions to enhance testing efficiency and reduce operational costs:Distributed Solutions: This system adopts a dual-bus energy circulation system, reducing infrastructure costs by 25%, saving floor space by 20%, and achieving energy savings of 30%.All-in-One Solutions: Simplifies the testing processes, reduces the need for multiple instruments, and streamlines data management, making it ideal for comprehensive battery evaluation.These solutions are part of Sinexcel-RE's commitment to providing customized, high-performance battery testing and energy storage solutions that address the key challenges in the new energy industry. By optimizing costs, space, and efficiency, Sinexcel-RE aims to support the growth of the global renewable energy sector.About Sinexcel Renewable Energy EquipmentEstablished in 2012, Sinexcel Renewable Energy Equipment (Sinexcel-RE) is a high-tech company specializing in power electronics and the renewable energy sector. With over a decade of independent research and more than 100 patented technologies, Sinexcel-RE is dedicated to providing innovative, intelligent, and safe battery testing and manufacturing equipment . Sinexcel-RE operates over 300,000 stable channels and serves more than 300 global customers across various industries and regions, earning a solid reputation for excellence.For more information about Sinexcel-RE's products and solutions, please visit www.sinexcel-re.com Media Contact:Sinexcel Renewable Energy EquipmentEmail: info@sinexcel-re.comPhone: +86 755 8651 1588

