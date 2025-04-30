Lightnin' Stik' Productions Welcomes Hard Rock Lovers to Their New Website as They Enter the Studio for Two More Albums

Label for Lightnin' Stik Productions Rick Williams, owner of Lightnin' Stik Productions Welcome Home CD Cover

Be Sure to Catch Rick Williams and Martimus Sings as They Release Behind-The-Scenes Media While Recording Two New Albums Leading Up to Their US Tour in 2026

We have been writing new music for over a year now and want to give fans what they have been waiting for in a way that rapidly prepares everyone for participation at our live performances next year.” — Rick Williams

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music industry is abuzz with excitement as rock band Lightnin' Stik's front man, Rick Williams, announces the release of two upcoming singles preceding the production of two full albums of music with Martimus Sings. The first single, "She Hocs to It," is expected to be released in May 2025 and is a catchy tune that has taken the conversation of music reps who eagerly await for what some say will be the biggest release this summer. According to Williams, "test listeners said they continued to sing the song all afternoon after hearing it that morning," which is a very good sign that this song has great potential. A second release, "Betcha' Know," will mark a milestone in Williams' music career as his 25th original release and has attracted attention for it's soulful vocals that deliver a story line that is easily relatable to by everyone. " I wanted to release something that would resonate with people and bring us all together for the moment," said Williams.

Both singles are being released as Williams enters the studio with Martimus Sings to churn out two full albums this year. When asked about the sudden mass release of music, Williams responded, "We have been writing new music for over a year now and want to give fans what they have been waiting for in a way that rapidly prepares everyone for participation at our live performances next year." Williams is known for his dynamic stage presence and ability to connect with crowds through catchy lyrics enhanced by stage antics that have made him a popular front man in previous projects over the years. "Fort Collins rock legend Martimus Sings plays a hard rock style that is very close to my own," says Williams," and as soon as I hit the Bon Scott vocals during their tribute band rehearsal, they agreed that I was the right vocalist for this new original project." Fans of both Lightnin' Stik and Martimus Sings can expect nothing less than a heavy hitting attitude as these two powder kegs collide inside the studio and forge a new vein of hard rock that is geared to take the world by storm. "This new collaboration is a match made in rock n roll heaven that will leave rock lovers salivating for more, said Martimus Sings."

Fans can find Williams on www.lightninstik.com and Martimus Sings on Reverbnation.com/martimussings. For more information, updates and media inquires, visit the website and follow them on social media.

