Two years of war in Sudan and the elusive path to peace

As Sudan’s civil war enters its third year, the humanitarian catastrophe continues to spiral, with more than 12.7 million people displaced and little hope of resolution in sight.

Jehanne Henry, MEI Associate Fellow and former Africa Director at Human Rights Watch, joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to assess the latest developments on the ground. She outlines the scale of devastation, the regional spillover effects, and the war economy fueling the fighting.

Their conversation explores the fragmentation of civilian political forces, the lack of international coordination, and the role that external powers — including the United States — could play in helping bring the conflict to an end. What will it take to chart a path toward peace?

Recorded on Monday, April 15, 2025

Read Jehanne's accompanying article:

Two years into Sudan’s war, a resolution seems further than ever — can U.S. involvement help bring peace?

