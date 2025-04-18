World Funk Orchestra Drops Bold New Anthem: 'Someday I’ll Be Like You'

World Funk Orchestra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Funk Orchestra (WFO) , the groundbreaking global music collective, proudly unveils their latest single, Someday I’ll Be Like You . This powerful track blends the raw energy of classic protest music with modern storytelling, delivering an inspiring anti-bullying message that speaks directly to the struggles of today’s world.A Modern Protest Song for Every GenerationInspired by iconic protest anthems like Biko, The Times They Are A-Changin’, and For What It’s Worth, Someday I’ll Be Like You takes a stand against victimization while offering a message of empathy and resilience. “Every generation needs songs that challenge the status quo,” says WFO’s lead artist. “This track is our voice of defiance and hope, encouraging people to rise above oppression and choose compassion when the tables turn.”Pushing Creative BoundariesWith its innovative production, Someday I’ll Be Like You features a striking combination of sonic elements such as emotive whale calls and a raw, one-take guitar solo by Matthew Samson that captures the pain, anger, and defiance of the song’s message. The track also marks a personal milestone for WFO’s lead artist, whose vulnerable and heartfelt vocal performance takes center stage.A Collaborative TriumphThe recording sessions were nothing short of magical, particularly with the addition of South African vocalist Bongi. “When Bongi sang the ‘answer’ to my ‘call,’ it felt like angels had entered the studio,” recalls the lead artist. This global collaboration brought the song to life with an authenticity that transcends borders.Empowering Themes That ResonateAt its core, the song carries a dual message: stand tall against bullying and break the cycle of harm by choosing kindness over revenge. It’s a rallying cry for change and a reminder that strength lies in resilience and empathy.What’s Next for WFOBuilding on the momentum of Someday I’ll Be Like You, World Funk Orchestra has more exciting releases lined up, including Chase The Light in May and Diamond in the Rough in June. While these tracks will explore new creative directions with Cajun-inspired sounds, the group’s commitment to bold, impactful music remains constant.Success Measured by ConnectionFor WFO, success isn’t just about streams and stats—it’s about connecting with listeners on a deeper level. “Every comment and piece of feedback fuels our journey,” says the artist. “We’re here to inspire change and empower people through music.”Join the MovementSomeday I’ll Be Like You is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join World Funk Orchestra on this transformative musical journey and be part of a movement that challenges the status quo and inspires hope.

