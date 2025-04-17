Sotera Health Announces First-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced it will release its financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and operating highlights.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-844-481-2916 (toll-free in the United States), or 1-412-317-0709 if dialing-in from other locations. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at this link or via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health , along with the accompanying materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website later in the day on May 1st.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health . For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

Contacts Jason Peterson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer

IR@soterahealth.com Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health

kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.