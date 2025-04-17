Submit Release
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. ("Enterprise") (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income amounted to $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

On December 9, 2024, Enterprise announced its intention to merge with Rockland Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB). The proposed merger is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. As previously announced, Enterprise shareholders approved of the proposed merger on April 3, 2025. No vote of Independent Bank Corp. shareholders is required.

Selected financial results at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:

  • The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.87% and 11.45%, respectively.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.32%.
  • Total loans amounted to $4.05 billion, an increase of 1.7%.
  • Total customer deposits (non-GAAP) amounted to $4.15 billion, a decrease of 0.9%.
  • Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.51 billion, a decrease of 1.6%.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "As we continue to work toward the upcoming merger with Rockland Trust, I am pleased to announce our team delivered strong results in the first quarter. Loan growth was solid at 1.7% for the quarter and 11% for the last twelve months. Operating results compared to the prior year quarter were positively impacted by net interest income growth of 10% resulting from strong loan growth and an increase in net interest margin."

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan stated, "Our anticipated merger with Rockland Trust has been well received by our shareholders, customers and communities with shareholders approving the merger on April 3rd. The planning for our integration into Rockland Trust is going well and the anticipated synergies and cultural alignment of our two banks remains attractive."

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $38.7 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in loan interest income of $6.6 million, partially offset by increases in deposit interest expense of $1.0 million and borrowings interest expense of $1.0 million as well as a decrease in income on other interest-earning assets of $637 thousand.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, amounted to 3.32%, 3.29% and 3.20%, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold non-performing loans with a net book value of $956 thousand, resulting in net recoveries of $461 thousand and loan interest income of $486 thousand. The sale of non-performing loans impacted both loan yields and net interest margin favorably by 5 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Three months ended – March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024

The increase in net interest margin was due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent, an increase in loan yields, partially offset by increases in the average balance of funding liabilities and funding costs.

The increase in interest-earning asset yields of 21 basis points was due primarily to loan repricing and originations at higher interest rates, partially offset by an increase in funding costs of 9 basis points driven by higher market rates and increases in certificate of deposits and borrowed funds.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, are presented below:


    Three months ended   Increase / (Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31,
2025 		  March 31,
2024
Provision for credit losses on loans - collectively evaluated   $                         685     $                         417     $                         268  
Provision for credit losses on loans - individually evaluated                             (565 )                            1,451                            (2,016 )
Provision for credit losses on loans                               120                              1,868                            (1,748 )
             
Provision for unfunded commitments                               211                            (1,246 )                            1,457  
             
Provision for credit losses   $                         331     $                         622     $                       (291 )


The provision for credit losses on collectively evaluated loans of $685 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulted mainly from loan growth, partially offset by net recoveries, which were primarily from the sale of non-performing loans noted above.

The decrease in the provision for credit losses of $291 thousand, compared to the prior year quarter, was due primarily to a net decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans of $2.0 million, partially offset by an increase in reserves for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million.

The decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans was due primarily to two commercial relationships that experienced improvement in their collateral valuation compared to the prior year period, while the increase in reserves for unfunded commitments resulted primarily from an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $5.2 million, a decrease of $307 thousand, or 6%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in gains on equity securities of $766 thousand, partially offset by an increase in wealth management fees of $247 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $29.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $760 thousand and merger-related expenses of $290 thousand.

Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to 23.3%, compared to 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet
Total assets amounted to $4.90 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $603.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $593.6 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was largely attributable to a decrease in unrealized losses on debt securities resulting from decreases in market interest rates during the period, partially offset by principal pay-downs, calls and maturities. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $79.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $101.8 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 22%.

Total loans amounted to $4.05 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $70.2 million.

Total deposits amounted to $4.30 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.19 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 3%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in brokered deposits of $150.0 million. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits decreased $37.0 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $94.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.1 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 38%. The decrease during the three months ended March 31, 2025, resulted primarily from the increase in brokered deposits during the period.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $385.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $360.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 7%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $17.0 million and an increase in retained earnings of $7.3 million.

Credit Quality

Selected credit quality metrics at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:

  • The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans amounted to $64.0 million, or 1.58% of total loans, compared to $63.5 million, or 1.59% of total loans. The decrease in the ACL for loans to total loan ratio was due primarily to a decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans.
  • The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $4.4 million. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.
  • Non-performing loans amounted to $28.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 0.67% of total loans.

Net recoveries for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $424 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans, which included $461 thousand in recoveries from the sale of non-performing loans noted above. Net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $122 thousand, or 0.01% of average total loans.

Wealth Management
Wealth assets under management and administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.51 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.7 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2024, resulting primarily from a decrease in market values.

ABOUT ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 142 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "upcoming," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, (i) disruption from the proposed merger with Independent; (ii) the risk that the proposed merger with Independent may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Independent; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with Independent; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the combined business; (vi) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the proposed merger with Independent may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities; (vii) the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger with Independent to be satisfied; (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the proposed merger with Independent; (xi) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger with Independent; (x) the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (xi) potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (xii) the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; (xiii) increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (xiv) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (xv) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (xvi) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (xvii) increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (xviii) adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; (xix) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xx) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xxi) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xxii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade and tariff policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xxiii) the effect of volatility in the capital markets on our fee income from our wealth management business; (xxiv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xxv) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xxvi) changes in tax laws; (xxvii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxviii) potential increased costs related to the impacts of climate change; and (xxix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In connection with the proposed transaction between Independent and Enterprise, Independent has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that includes a proxy statement for a special meeting of Enterprise’s shareholders to approve the proposed transaction and that also constitutes a prospectus for the Independent common stock that will be issued in the proposed transaction, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF INDEPENDENT AND ENTERPRISE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT INDEPENDENT, ENTERPRISE AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Copies of the Registration Statement and of the proxy statement/prospectus and other filings incorporated by reference therein, as well as other filings containing information about Independent and Enterprise, can be obtained, free of charge, as they become available at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Independent Investor Relations, 288 Union Street, Rockland, Massachusetts 02370, telephone (774) 363-9872 or to Enterprise Bancorp, Inc., 222 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA 01852, Attention: Corporate Secretary, telephone (978) 656-5578.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents:            
Cash and due from banks   $       52,194     $       42,689     $       41,443  
Interest-earning deposits with banks             34,543               41,152             106,391  
Total cash and cash equivalents             86,737               83,841             147,834  
Investments:            
Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $674,601, $685,766 and $749,561 respectively)           594,691             583,930             643,924  
Equity securities at fair value               9,242                 9,665                 8,102  
Total investment securities at fair value           603,933             593,595             652,026  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock               4,932                 7,093                 2,482  
Loans held for sale               1,069                    520                    400  
Loans:            
Total loans        4,049,642          3,982,898          3,654,322  
Allowance for credit losses           (64,042 )           (63,498 )           (60,741 )
Net loans        3,985,600          3,919,400          3,593,581  
Premises and equipment, net             41,464               42,444               44,671  
Lease right-of-use asset             23,946               24,126               24,645  
Accrued interest receivable             21,782               20,553               20,501  
Deferred income taxes, net             42,338               49,096               47,903  
Bank-owned life insurance             67,927               67,421               65,878  
Prepaid income taxes               4,099                 2,583                 5,771  
Prepaid expenses and other assets             11,006               11,398               12,667  
Goodwill               5,656                 5,656                 5,656  
Total assets   $ 4,900,489     $ 4,827,726     $ 4,624,015  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Liabilities            
Deposits:            
Customer deposits   $ 4,150,668     $ 4,187,698     $ 4,106,119  
Brokered deposits           149,975                      —                      —  
Total deposits        4,300,643          4,187,698          4,106,119  
Borrowed funds             94,493             153,136               63,246  
Subordinated debt             59,894               59,815               59,577  
Lease liability             23,699               23,849               24,303  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities             29,422               33,425               30,945  
Accrued interest payable               6,983                 9,055                 6,386  
Total liabilities        4,515,134          4,466,978          4,290,576  
Commitments and Contingencies            
Shareholders' Equity            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                    —                      —                      —  
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,510,019, 12,447,308 and 12,376,562 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.                  125                    124                    124  
Additional paid-in capital           111,621             111,295             108,246  
Retained earnings           335,568             328,243             306,943  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (61,959 )           (78,914 )           (81,874 )
Total shareholders' equity           385,355             360,748             333,439  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,900,489     $ 4,827,726     $ 4,624,015  


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
 
    Three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Interest and dividend income:            
Other interest-earning assets   $               535     $               833     $            1,172
Investment securities                  3,608                    3,881                    4,034
Loans and loans held for sale                55,408                  54,528                  48,817
Total interest and dividend income                59,551                  59,242                  54,023
Interest expense:            
Deposits                18,288                  19,488                  17,272
Borrowed funds                  1,706                       394                       694
Subordinated debt                     867                       867                       867
Total interest expense                20,861                  20,749                  18,833
Net interest income                38,690                  38,493                  35,190
Provision for credit losses                     331                     (106 )                     622
Net interest income after provision for credit losses                38,359                  38,599                  34,568
Non-interest income:            
Wealth management fees                  2,097                    2,043                    1,850
Deposit and interchange fees                  2,157                    2,240                    2,069
Income on bank-owned life insurance, net                     506                       522                       458
Net gains on sales of loans                       47                         33                         22
Net (losses) gains on equity securities                   (301 )                     (30 )                     465
Other income                     682                       808                       631
Total non-interest income                  5,188                    5,616                    5,495
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits                19,936                  19,276                  19,176
Occupancy and equipment expenses                  2,582                    2,364                    2,459
Technology and telecommunications expenses                  2,709                    2,687                    2,745
Advertising and public relations expenses                     752                       609                       743
Audit, legal and other professional fees                     541                       460                       734
Deposit insurance premiums                     878                       950                       859
Supplies and postage expenses                     229                       242                       237
Merger-related expenses                     290                    1,137                         —
Other operating expenses                  2,032                    2,117                    1,955
Total non-interest expense                29,949                  29,842                  28,908
Income before income taxes                13,598                  14,373                  11,155
Provision for income taxes                  3,163                    3,646                    2,648
Net income   $          10,435     $          10,727     $            8,507
             
Basic earnings per common share   $              0.84     $              0.86     $              0.69
Diluted earnings per common share   $              0.84     $              0.86     $              0.69
             
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding         12,464,721           12,433,895           12,292,417
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding         12,495,458           12,460,063           12,304,203


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)
     
    At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Balance Sheet Data                    
Total cash and cash equivalents   $        86,737     $        83,841     $        88,632     $      199,719     $      147,834  
Total investment securities at fair value            603,933              593,595              631,975              636,838              652,026  
Total loans         4,049,642           3,982,898           3,858,940           3,768,649           3,654,322  
Allowance for credit losses           (64,042 )           (63,498 )           (63,654 )           (61,999 )           (60,741 )
Total assets         4,900,489           4,827,726           4,742,809           4,773,681           4,624,015  
Customer deposits         4,150,668           4,187,698           4,189,461           4,248,801           4,106,119  
Brokered deposits            149,975                       —                       —                       —                       —  
Borrowed funds              94,493              153,136                59,949                61,785                63,246  
Subordinated debt              59,894                59,815                59,736                59,657                59,577  
Total shareholders' equity            385,355              360,748              368,109              340,441              333,439  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity         4,900,489           4,827,726           4,742,809           4,773,681           4,624,015  
                     
Wealth Management                    
Wealth assets under management   $   1,214,050     $   1,230,014     $   1,212,076     $   1,129,147     $   1,105,036  
Wealth assets under administration   $      297,233     $      305,930     $      302,891     $      267,529     $      268,074  
                     
Shareholders' Equity Ratios                    
Book value per common share   $          30.80     $          28.98     $          29.62     $          27.40     $          26.94  
Dividends paid per common share   $            0.25     $            0.24     $            0.24     $            0.24     $            0.24  
                     
Regulatory Capital Ratios                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.06 %     13.06 %     13.07 %     13.07 %     13.20 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1)     10.39 %     10.38 %     10.36 %     10.34 %     10.43 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.98 %     8.94 %     8.68 %     8.76 %     8.85 %
                     
Credit Quality Data                    
Non-performing loans   $        28,479     $        26,687     $        25,946     $        17,731     $        18,527  
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.70 %     0.67 %     0.67 %     0.47 %     0.51 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.58 %     0.55 %     0.55 %     0.37 %     0.40 %
ACL for loans to total loans     1.58 %     1.59 %     1.65 %     1.65 %     1.66 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $          (424 )   $             221     $              (7 )   $          (130 )   $             122  
                     
Income Statement Data                    
Net interest income   $        38,690     $        38,493     $        38,020     $        36,161     $        35,190  
Provision for credit losses                   331                  (106 )                1,332                     137                     622  
Total non-interest income                5,188                  5,616                  6,140                  5,628                  5,495  
Total non-interest expense              29,949                29,842                29,353                29,029                28,908  
Income before income taxes              13,598                14,373                13,475                12,623                11,155  
Provision for income taxes                3,163                  3,646                  3,488                  3,111                  2,648  
Net income   $        10,435     $        10,727     $          9,987     $          9,512     $          8,507  
                     
Income Statement Ratios                    
Diluted earnings per common share   $            0.84     $            0.86     $            0.80     $            0.77     $            0.69  
Return on average total assets     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.82 %     0.82 %     0.75 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.45 %     11.82 %     11.20 %     11.55 %     10.47 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)     3.32 %     3.29 %     3.22 %     3.19 %     3.20 %


(1) Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.
(2) Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data
(unaudited)
 
Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:
 
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Commercial real estate owner-occupied   $      708,645     $      704,634     $      660,063     $      660,478     $      635,420  
Commercial real estate non owner-occupied         1,629,394           1,563,201           1,579,827           1,544,386           1,524,174  
Commercial and industrial            483,165              479,821              415,642              426,976              417,604  
Commercial construction            664,936              679,969              674,434              622,094              583,711  
Total commercial loans         3,486,140           3,427,625           3,329,966           3,253,934           3,160,909  
                     
Residential mortgages            450,456              443,096              424,030              413,323              400,093  
Home equity loans and lines            105,779              103,858                95,982                93,220                85,144  
Consumer                7,267                  8,319                  8,962                  8,172                  8,176  
Total retail loans            563,502              555,273              528,974              514,715              493,413  
Total loans         4,049,642           3,982,898           3,858,940           3,768,649           3,654,322  
                     
ACL for loans           (64,042 )           (63,498 )           (63,654 )           (61,999 )           (60,741 )
Net loans   $   3,985,600     $   3,919,400     $   3,795,286     $   3,706,650     $   3,593,581  


Deposits are summarized at the periods indicated were as follows:
 
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Non-interest checking   $     1,028,326   $     1,077,998   $     1,064,424   $     1,041,771   $     1,038,887
Interest-bearing checking              715,517              699,671              682,050              788,822              730,819
Savings              284,960              270,367              279,824              294,566              285,090
Money market           1,437,907           1,454,443           1,488,437           1,504,551           1,469,181
CDs $250,000 or less              393,890              377,958              375,055              358,149              337,367
CDs greater than $250,000              290,068              307,261              299,671              260,942              244,775
Total customer deposits           4,150,668           4,187,698           4,189,461           4,248,801           4,106,119
Brokered deposits              149,975                       —                       —                       —                       —
 Deposits   $     4,300,643   $     4,187,698   $     4,189,461   $     4,248,801   $     4,106,119



ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)
(unaudited)
 
The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:
 
    Three months ended March 31, 2025   Three months ended December 31, 2024   Three months ended March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1)		   Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1)		   Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1)
Assets:                                    
Other interest-earning assets(2)   $            44,673   $           535   4.86 %   $            68,224   $           833   4.85 %   $            86,078   $         1,172   5.48 %
Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent)                689,138               3,705   2.15 %                704,629               3,985   2.26 %                763,692               4,157   2.18 %
Loans and loans held for sale(4) (tax-equivalent)              4,015,667             55,555   5.60 %              3,911,386             54,673   5.56 %              3,608,157             48,960   5.46 %
Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)              4,749,478             59,795   5.10 %              4,684,239             59,491   5.06 %              4,457,927             54,289   4.89 %
Other assets                  98,003                        101,952                          91,794        
Total assets   $        4,847,481           $        4,786,191           $        4,549,721        
                                     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                    
Non-interest checking   $        1,034,122                   —       $        1,106,823                   —       $        1,069,145                   —    
Interest checking, savings and money market              2,405,722             10,332   1.74 %              2,471,854             11,728   1.89 %              2,418,947             11,356   1.89 %
CDs                686,689               7,121   4.21 %                683,248               7,760   4.52 %                549,097               5,916   4.33 %
Brokered deposits                  76,647                 835   4.42 %                        —                   —   %                        —                   —   %
Total deposits              4,203,180             18,288   1.68 %              4,261,925             19,488   1.82 %              4,037,189             17,272   1.72 %
Borrowed funds                154,911               1,706   4.47 %                  37,812                 394   4.15 %                  63,627                 694   4.38 %
Subordinated debt(5)                  59,847                 867   5.79 %                  59,768                 867   5.80 %                  59,530                 867   5.82 %
Total funding liabilities              4,417,938             20,861   1.91 %              4,359,505             20,749   1.89 %              4,160,346             18,833   1.82 %
Other liabilities                  59,976                          65,720                          62,500        
Total liabilities              4,477,914                      4,425,225                      4,222,846        
Stockholders' equity                369,567                        360,966                        326,875        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $        4,847,481           $        4,786,191           $        4,549,721        
                                     
Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)           3.19 %           3.17 %           3.07 %
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)                 38,934                     38,742                     35,456    
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)           3.32 %           3.29 %           3.20 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment                     244                         249                         266    
Net interest income       $       38,690           $       38,493           $       35,190    
Net interest margin           3.29 %           3.27 %           3.17 %


(1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
(3) Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost.
(4) Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans.
(5) Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.



Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578


